Deepika Padukone Becomes First Indian Celebrity To Lend Her Voice To Meta AI - Watch Video

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses we have in Bollywood. She has now added another feather to her cap. The actress has become the first Indian celebrity to lend her voice to Meta AI. Deepika took to Instagram to make an announcement about it.

The actress shared a video and captioned it as, "Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand Try it and let me know what you think! (sic)"

In the video, Deepika says, "Hi, I am Deepika Padukone, and I am the new voice of Meta AI. Are you ready? So tap the ring and my voice will ring out. Chat soon!"

Netizens React To Deepika Padukone's Meta AI Announcement

Fans of the actress are super excited about this. Orry commented on Deepika's post, "This. Is. Major. (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "A new day; a new feather on the cap (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Your voice is my happy place, I could listen to it forever! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

With this achievement, Deepika has joined Hollywood celebrities like Awkwafina, Judi Dench, and others.

Deepika Padukone Movies

Deepika currently has two films lined up, King and Atlee's next. King stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, and it is currently in production. Meanwhile, Atlee's movie stars Allu Arjun as the male lead, and it is going to be a pan-India film.

The release date of both movies are not yet officially announced.

Deepika Padukone 8-Hour Work Shift Row

Deepika was going to star in Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel, but reportedly, she decided to quit the films, as the makers didn't agree with her demand for an 8-hour work shift.

A few days ago, during an interview with CNBC TV 18, the actress had opened up about working for 8 hours a day. She had said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."