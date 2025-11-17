Beyonce's Mother Tina Mourns Sydney Hardeman, Viral Coachella Fan, After Her Death At 25: 'I Feel Real Sadness...'

Singer Beyonce's 25-year-old fan, Sydney Hardeman, passed away by suicide on November 8, her mother confirmed. She gained widespread attention in 2019 after appearing in the Netflix documentary Beyoncé: Homecoming, where her stunned, wide-eyed reaction turned her into a fan-favourite meme. Sydney, who was engaged was planning her wedding for April 2026. Her mother told TMZ that Sydney showed 'differences in her mood' after her grandfather passed away and that they tried to enroll her in counseling, 'but she canceled her appointments.'

Tina Knowles Reacts To Beyonce's Fan Sydney Hardeman's Death

After the news of Sydney's death broke on social media, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, penned an emotional note mourning her loss, saying she feels 'real sadness' over Sydney's passing, despite not knowing her personally.

Tina wrote, "So sad to hear the news that this angel has gone to be with the lord . My Love goes out to her family and friends, and all the beehive members that knew and loved her. I remember the video that went viral of her expression at Coachella and all the photos after that I’ve seen. I didn’t know her personally, but I feel a real sad sadness today at this loss of this young beautiful woman. My prayers up for her family."

Earlier, in a 2019 interview with BuzzFeed News, Sydney stated that she had been a Beyonce fan since she was 13 and was surprised when her reaction to Beyonce's Coachella set 'blew up.'

"I was expecting to see myself because I remember the cameraman being in my face the whole time, but I was so happy to be shown because it means Beyoncé knows my face exists," she said.

Sydney had also won a high-school award for performing a dance medley to Beyonce's music.