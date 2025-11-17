De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Shows A Good Jump Over The Weekend, But...

YouTube

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 took an average opening at the box office, but the movie showed a jump on Saturday and Sunday. However, it has failed to beat the first weekend collection of its first part, De De Pyaar De.

According to Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 on its first day collected Rs. 8.75 crore. On Saturday, it showed a huge jump and collected Rs. 12.25 crore, and on Sunday, the movie minted approximately Rs. 13.75, taking the three-day total to Rs. 34.75 crore.

While the movie showed a good jump over the weekend, it has failed to surpass the weekend collection of De De Pyaar De. The first instalment had collected Rs. 37.04 crore at the box office during its first weekend.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

De De Pyaar De 2 needs to continue to do well at the box office during the weekdays. It will be interesting to see whether the film will pass the Monday test or not.

On its fourth day, the movie should collect around Rs. 5-6 crore to collect a decent amount after its first week.

De De Pyaar De 2 Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, De De Pyaar De 2 is mounted on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, the film surely needs to do a good business in the coming days.

De De Pyaar De 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Even though the film will have its share of loyal audiences, word of mouth is what will do the trick. One just hopes and prays the film’s fate should not get literally translated to the film’s title! "