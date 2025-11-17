 'You Are Magic': Huma Qureshi's Boyfriend Rachit Singh Praises Her Performance in Maharani 4 & Delhi Crime 3
From the critics to the audience, everyone is praising Huma Qureshi's performance in Maharani season 4 and Delhi Crime season 3. On Monday, her boyfriend, Rachit Singh, also took to his Instagram story to praise her. He wrote, "From Maharani to Delhi Crime, you've been absolutely phenomenal. It's an absolute delight to watch you on screen (sic)."

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Huma Qureshi and her boyfriend, Rachit Singh, have been making headlines for their PDA at the Himesh Reshammiya concert in Mumbai. The two were seen enjoying the concert on Sunday night, and Rachit was also seen adorably kissing Huma. Now, on Monday, he took to his Instagram story to praise Huma's performance in Maharani season 4 and Delhi Crime season 3.

He shared a long note which read, "From Maharani to Delhi Crime, you've been absolutely phenomenal. It's an absolute delight to watch you on screen. Whether it's Badi Didi or Rani Bharti, you play every role with such ease and effortlessness that it's truly inspiring to watch the life you create on screen."

"Take a bow and keep doing what you do - you are magic. You are here forever Lado Rani aur koi puche ton bol dena Rani Bharti aa rahi hai (sic)," Rachit further wrote.

Huma Qureshi's Boyfriend Rachit Singh Kisses & Hugs Her At Himesh Reshammiya's Mumbai Concert
article-image

Huma Qureshi & Rachit Singh Viral Video From Himesh Reshammiya Concert

Huma and Rachit's video of Himesh's concert in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, and netizens are loving their romantic moments.

While Huma and Rachit have not yet spoken to the media about their relationship, the two have been spotted together multiple times, and at a couple of Diwali parties, they happily posed together for the paparazzi.

Let's wait and watch, if we will get to hear the wedding bells soon or not.

Huma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy...
article-image

Who Is Rachit Singh?

Rachit started his career as a model in Delhi, and moved to Mumbai in 2016. He is an actor and an acting coach. Rachit was recently seen in Thamma. He played a pivotal role in the movie.

