 Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My Mother Is Finally Back With Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My Mother Is Finally Back With Me'

Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My Mother Is Finally Back With Me'

Singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva, known for hits like Sun Mere Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga and Channa Ve, has become a father as he welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Tanya Gulla, after four years of marriage. Announcing her November 6 birth, he shared photos and wrote, "Our little miracle has arrived… My mother is finally back with me."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva, known for tracks like Sun Mere Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga and Channa Ve, has become a father as he welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Tanya Gulla, after four years of marriage. On Monday, November 17, the singer announced on social media that their daughter was born on November 6.

Akhil Sachdeva Welcomes Baby Girl

The singer shared a photo with his wife, Tanya. While the other photo showed their newborn daughter's glimpse. Akhil wrote, "6th November 2025. Our little miracle has arrived, blessed with a baby girl. My mother is finally back with me in the form of my beautiful daughter. Jai Hanuman Maharaj ki."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
India’s GDP Likely To Grow 7 Per Cent In Q2 FY26 As Industry Outperforms Services: ICRA Report
Read Also
Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane To Make Hindi Music Video Debut With Singer Akhil Sachdeva
article-image

Akhil Sachdeva tied the knot with Tanya Gulla on December 7, 2020, in Jaipur’s Samode Haveli.

All About Akhil Sachdeva & Tanya Gulla's Relationship

Speaking about their relationship, Akhil told ETimes, "She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years. There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn’t know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time. It is like a fairy tale. Tanya’s dream is coming true and I am so happy to be able to give this to her (laughs). And I am glad that I am marrying her."

"Tanya had come to my concert six years back when she was just 19. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that to me. We became friends after that."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid...

'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid...

'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's...

'Our Prayers Are With Them All': Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Enquires About Dharmendra's...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother Amritesh Mittal, Who Might Be Entering The BB19 House In...

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Tanya Mittal's Brother Amritesh Mittal, Who Might Be Entering The BB19 House In...

Bigg Boss OTT's Armaan Malik Receives Death Threats; Urges Punjab Police To Take Action - Watch...

Bigg Boss OTT's Armaan Malik Receives Death Threats; Urges Punjab Police To Take Action - Watch...

Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My...

Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My...