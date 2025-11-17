Kabir Singh Singer Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Welcome Baby Girl After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'My Mother Is Finally Back With Me'

Photo Via Instagram

Singer and music composer Akhil Sachdeva, known for tracks like Sun Mere Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga and Channa Ve, has become a father as he welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Tanya Gulla, after four years of marriage. On Monday, November 17, the singer announced on social media that their daughter was born on November 6.

Akhil Sachdeva Welcomes Baby Girl

The singer shared a photo with his wife, Tanya. While the other photo showed their newborn daughter's glimpse. Akhil wrote, "6th November 2025. Our little miracle has arrived, blessed with a baby girl. My mother is finally back with me in the form of my beautiful daughter. Jai Hanuman Maharaj ki."

Check it out:

Akhil Sachdeva tied the knot with Tanya Gulla on December 7, 2020, in Jaipur’s Samode Haveli.

All About Akhil Sachdeva & Tanya Gulla's Relationship

Speaking about their relationship, Akhil told ETimes, "She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years. There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn’t know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time. It is like a fairy tale. Tanya’s dream is coming true and I am so happy to be able to give this to her (laughs). And I am glad that I am marrying her."

"Tanya had come to my concert six years back when she was just 19. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that to me. We became friends after that."