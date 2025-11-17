Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Announces 3rd Divorce, Disables Comments On Instagram: 'Single Since August 2025'

Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan has announced that she is single since the last three months. Foe those unversed, this is the third time that she has announced her separation. Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday (November 16), Meera shared her selfie and disabled the comments section of her post.

Along with the photo, she wrote, "I, actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan , officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life."

Take a look at her post here:

Meera was married to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam. They had tied the knot in April 2024.

The actress was earlier married to Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2005 but parted ways in 2010. In 2012, she married actor John Kokken. The couple, who share a son, separated in 2016.

Meera has carved a niche for herself across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. She made an impressive debut in Bollywood with Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula (2003), but it was her entry into Malayalam cinema that showcased her acting depth.

Meera’s breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed Thanmathra (2005), where she played Jayaram’s wife. The film earned praise, and her performance remains one of her most memorable.

She continued to deliver impactful roles in Malayalam films such as Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and Chakkara Muthu. In Tamil, her performance in Unnai Charanadaindhen (2003) won her a Special Jury Award at the State Film Awards.

Meera has been a part of Hindi films like Jaanleva Black Blood, 13B: Fear Has a New Address, Thodi Life Thoda Magic, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Hello? Kaun Hai! and more.