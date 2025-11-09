Sunita Ahuja Says She Does NOT Want Govinda As Husband In Next Life Amid Divorce Rumours: 'Wife Se Zyada Woh Heroines Ke Saath...'

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who often makes headlines for her controversial statements, has once again stirred attention after claiming that she does not wish to have Govinda as her husband in her next life, stating that he is not a 'good' husband. Earlier, reports suggested that Govinda was allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress, which reportedly created tension between the two and led to their separation. However, the couple put all divorce rumours to rest when they hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together at their Mumbai home earlier this year.

Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Spends More Times With Heroines

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sunita opened up about her marriage, reflecting on Govinda's mistakes. She said, "See, woh (Govinda) hero hain. Unka main kya bolun, wife log se zyada woh heroines ke saath time bitate hain. It takes you to become a very strong woman to be a star's wife. Aapko dil pathar ka banana padta hai. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise it. Jawani mein pata nahi tha."

Sunita Ahuja Says She Doesn't Want Govinda As Husband In Next Life

When asked if she would want Govinda as her husband in the next life, to which she said, "Mujhe nahi chahiye. Maine toh pehle hi bata diya tha. Govinda is a very good son, he is a very good brother, but not a husband. Agle janam tu mera beta banke paida hona, pati toh tu nahi chahiye. Saath janam toh bhool jao, yeh janam hi kaafi hai."

Sunita Ahuja On Govinda's Mistakes

Further, Sunita shared that one must learn to keep themselves in check and that it’s acceptable to make mistakes when one is young, she admitted to having made them, and so had Govinda. However, she added that once a person reaches a certain age, such mistakes no longer look good. "Why make such mistakes when you have a beautiful family, a lovely wife, and wonderful children?" she said, subtly hinting at Govinda.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Later, in 1997, the couple welcomed their second child, Yashvardhan Ahuja.