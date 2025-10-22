 Huma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy Who Came To Mumbai With Nothing...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHuma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy Who Came To Mumbai With Nothing...'

Huma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy Who Came To Mumbai With Nothing...'

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is rumoured to be engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh, praised him for his impressive debut in Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Sharing on Instagram, she wrote, "For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing… so proud of you and this journey you’ve been on."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is rumoured to be engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh, showered praise on him after he made his impressive debut. Rachit, who previously played a supporting character in Karmma Calling, has now made it to the big screen with Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Huma Qureshi Praises Rachit Singh For His Debut In Thamma

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Huma penned a heartfelt note for Rachit and wrote, "For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one... So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach...learning, teaching, unlearning and building a community around you...

"And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament of your hard work and resilence...This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always," she added.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Issues School Safety SOPs Amid Heavy Rains
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
IND W Vs NZ W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out Match Preview, Live Streaming Details & Qualification Scenarios
'Kal Ki Baat Kar Lenge': Bihar Congress Incharge Krishna Allavaru On Opposition Alliance Projecting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face
'Kal Ki Baat Kar Lenge': Bihar Congress Incharge Krishna Allavaru On Opposition Alliance Projecting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face
Tripura Govt Offices To Remain Open Amid October 23 Bandh Call
Tripura Govt Offices To Remain Open Amid October 23 Bandh Call
Read Also
Who Is Rachit Singh? All About Huma Qureshi's Rumoured Fiancé & Acting Coach
article-image

On Monday, Huma and Rachit seemingly made their relationship official as they were spotted together at the screening of Thamma, arriving hand in hand and smiling brightly for the cameras.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Engagement

In September, several media reports claimed that the couple got engaged after being together for over a year. According to Hindustan Times, Rachit proposed to the actress in an intimate setting, and she said yes. Reportedly, it was a close-knit affair that took place in the US, and they are yet to make it official publicly.

While Huma has not reacted to the reports, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram on September 17. Taking to her Instagram story, Huma shared a photo of ramen bowl and revealed she is in South Korea and wrote, "Everyone needs to calm down... and do calm se kaam."

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL. The two were going steady but eventually parted ways after dating for nearly three years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas

'Never Original And Ugly As F**k': Singer Lucky Ali Slams Javed Akhtar For His 'Don't Become Like...

'Never Original And Ugly As F**k': Singer Lucky Ali Slams Javed Akhtar For His 'Don't Become Like...

Huma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy...

Huma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy...

Alia Bhatt Wears Lungi On Diwali; Pairs It With Sheer Kurta For Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt Wears Lungi On Diwali; Pairs It With Sheer Kurta For Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor

Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health

Chitrangda Singh Shares Picture From Hospital, Later Deletes It; Fans Worried About Her Health