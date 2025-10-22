Huma Qureshi Praises Rumoured Fiancé Rachit Singh For His Impressive Debut In Thamma: 'For A Boy Who Came To Mumbai With Nothing...'

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is rumoured to be engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh, showered praise on him after he made his impressive debut. Rachit, who previously played a supporting character in Karmma Calling, has now made it to the big screen with Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Huma Qureshi Praises Rachit Singh For His Debut In Thamma

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Huma penned a heartfelt note for Rachit and wrote, "For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one... So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach...learning, teaching, unlearning and building a community around you...

"And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament of your hard work and resilence...This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always," she added.

On Monday, Huma and Rachit seemingly made their relationship official as they were spotted together at the screening of Thamma, arriving hand in hand and smiling brightly for the cameras.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh Engagement

In September, several media reports claimed that the couple got engaged after being together for over a year. According to Hindustan Times, Rachit proposed to the actress in an intimate setting, and she said yes. Reportedly, it was a close-knit affair that took place in the US, and they are yet to make it official publicly.

While Huma has not reacted to the reports, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram on September 17. Taking to her Instagram story, Huma shared a photo of ramen bowl and revealed she is in South Korea and wrote, "Everyone needs to calm down... and do calm se kaam."

Earlier, until 2022, Huma was in a relationship with filmmaker Mudassar Aziz, who wrote her film Double XL. The two were going steady but eventually parted ways after dating for nearly three years.