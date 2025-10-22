 'Blessed': Hardik Pandya Shares Cosy Moments With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Makes Relationship Instagram Official
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has made his relationship with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma Instagram official, following his alleged split from Jasmin Walia. On Wednesday, he shared cosy Maldives vacation photos celebrating his 32nd birthday, including snaps with Mahieka by his Lamborghini and on a buggy ride. Hardik captioned the post, “Blessed.” The couple has an eight-year age gap.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is reportedly dating 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma, has finally made their relationship Instagram official. This comes after his alleged breakup with Bom Diggy Diggy singer Jasmin Walia. Hardik and Mahieka's relationship first made headlines earlier this month when videos of them together at Mumbai airport went viral, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

Hardik Pandya Makes Relationship Instagram Official With Mahieka Sharma

On Wednesday, October 22, Hardik Pandya shared cosy moments with his ladylove Mahieka on Instagram. One photo showed the couple posing during their Maldives vacation, where Hardik sported a printed shirt, and Mahieka looked stunning in a white mini dress, holding his arm as they posed for the camera. The vacation was a celebration of Hardik's 32nd birthday on October 11.

Another photo captured the duo standing in front of Hardik's Lamborghini Urus car, their backs facing the camera, while yet another showed them enjoying a buggy ride, with Hardik affectionately holding Mahieka's hand.

Sharing the photos, Hardik simply wrote, "Blessed," as the caption.

Check it out:

article-image

The couple also celebrated Diwali 2025 together, twinning in red traditional outfits.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Age Gap

Hardik was born on 11 October 1993 and is currently 32, while Mahieka, who celebrated her 22nd birthday in 2023, was born in 2001 and is now 24. This makes the cricketer 8 years older than Mahieka.

article-image
Hardik, who was earlier married to Natasa Stankovic, tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID pandemic and announced their separation in July last year, following months of rumours.

Hardik and Natasa continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

