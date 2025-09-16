Who Is Mahieka Sharma? All About Hardik Pandya's 24-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend

Photo Via Instagram

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has reportedly found new love in model Mahieka Sharma following his alleged split with Jasmin Walia. Months after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a breakup with Jasmin, social media users believe his personal life is once again in the spotlight. Speculation began when eagle-eyed fans noticed details in Mahieka's recent social media activity, adding fuel to the buzz that the duo might indeed be dating.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka is a model and actress who also creates fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram handle.

Mahieka Sharma Career

She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and later took on several short roles in films, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019) alongside Vivek Oberoi.

She has also featured in advertisements for brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. In her modeling career, Mahieka has collaborated with leading Indian designers including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

Mahieka Sharma Education

Mahieka completed her schooling at Navy Children School, New Delhi (2014–2018). She then pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at Maryland, United States (2020–2021). Following this, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (2018–2022).

Mahieka Sharma Age

According to her Instagram, Mahieka is currently 24 years old. In 2023, she shared photos from her 22nd birthday celebration on social media, which indicates that she is now 24.

She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor.

Mahieka maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she shares fashion, fitness, and lifestyle content with her 41.2K+ followers. Her account has also drawn attention for its notable followers, including actor Arjun Kapoor, Mismatched star Vihaan Samat, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty.

As of now, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has confirmed the speculation.

About Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Relationship

In one of her selfies, a male figure appeared faintly in the background, leading users to speculate whether it was Hardik. Another post showing the number 33 - Pandya's jersey number - further intensified the buzz.

Social media sleuths didn't stop there. A few even pointed out that Hardik and Maheika seemed to be wearing the same bathrobe in separate pictures, which led to discussion across social media platforms.

Adding to the chatter, fans noted that both Hardik and Maheika follow each other on Instagram. Earlier this month, Maheika had shared a photo from Baroda, and fans were quick to point out that it is from Hardik's home.