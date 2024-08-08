 Darling OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nabha Natesh, Priyadarshi Pulikonda's Film
Darling OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nabha Natesh, Priyadarshi Pulikonda's Film

The Telugu language comedy film is directed and written by Sai Hemanth

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Darling OTT Release Date | Trailer

Darling is a romantic comedy film starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Nabha Natesh in the lead roles. The film premiered in theatres on July 19, 2024, and received positive reviews from critics. The film will release on OTT in August 2024.

When and Where to watch Darling?

The comedy film will be released on August 13, 2024. It will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Story

The film tells the story of Raghav, a young man whose life turns upside down when his to-be bride runs away on the day of the wedding. After a few days Raghav meets a beautiful girl, Anandhi. Soon, they develop an emotional bond when Raghav shares his past trauma with Anandhi. Will they be together forever when Raghav discovers that Anandhi is suffering from a split personality disorder?

Cast and production of Darling

The film features Nabha Natasha, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Ananya Nagalla, Raghu Babu, Muralidhar Goud, Sunitha Manohar, Kalyani Raju, Aswin Raam, and Rajeshwari Mullapudi, Priyanka, Abhignya, Jeevan, Krishna Teja, Vishnu, Sanjay Swarup, Swapnika, Kalynee Raju and Rajeshwari Mullapudi, among others.

The Telugu language comedy film is directed and written by Sai Hemanth. It is produced by Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment. Vivek Sagar has composed the music and Naresh Ramadurai has done the cinematography of the film.

