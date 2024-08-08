Exhuma OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun's Horror Film

Exhuma OTT Release Date | Trailer

Exhuma is a mystery thriller film starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Hae-jin and Kim Go-eun in the lead roles. The film premiered on February 16, 2024, at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, and later, it was released in theatres on February 22, 2024. It will drop on OTT in August, 2024.

When and where to watch Exhuma on OTT?

The supernatural film will be released digitally on August 12, 2024. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film will also be available to watch on Book My Show in Korea, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Story

The story of Exhuma revolves around paranormal experts Kim Sang-Seok, Lee Hwa-rim, and Yeong-Geun, who try to solve a supernatural case involving a wealthy family living in South Korea who experience paranormal activities near the gravesite of their ancestors. The experts dig the graveyard to discover the reason behind the occurrence and later discover that they have messed with the wrong grave. What happens after is revealed in the film.

Cast and production of Exhuma

The cast of the film includes Choi Min-sik as Kim Sang-deok, Yoo Hae-jin as Yeong-geun, Kim Ji-an as Park Ja-hye, Kim Sun-young as Oh Gwang-shim, Kim Jae-chul as Park Ji-yong and Lee Do-hyun as Yoon Bong-gil, among others.

The highest-grossing South Korean film of 2024 is directed by Jang Jae-hyun. It is produced by Kim Young-min, Charlie Sheen, Park Hyung-jin, Kwon Ji-yong, Jang Jae-hyun, Kim Young-min and Kim Jee-hye under Showbox, MCMC and Pinetown Productions.