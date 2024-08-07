Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series Online

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tanaav is an upcoming thriller series starring Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The second season of the series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Tanaav Season 2?

The action series will be released on September 12, 2024. It will premiere on Sony Liv. According to reports, it will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Plot

The series is based on terrorism in the Indian Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It tells the story of an army commando named Kabir Farooqui, who goes to the Union Territory with his team of special forces to keep terrorism under control. What happens when a young boy gets killed in a bomb blast? Will the Special Task Group (STG) be able to control the terrorism in the valley of Kashmir and bring peace?

Cast

The series cast includes Manav Vij as Kabir Farooqui, Arbaaz Khan as Vikrant Rathore, Rajat Kapoor as Jagjit Malik, Sukhmani Sadana as Nusrat Farooqui, Danish Husain, Sahiba Bali, Waluscha D'Sousa, Shashank Arora, Ekta Kaul, Aryamann Seth and Sukhmani Sadana, among others.

About Tanaav Season 2

The upcoming thriller series is an adaption of Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz's Israeli series, Fauda. It is directed by E Niwas and Sudhir Mishra. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment. It is based on the themes of Greed, revenge, love, bravery, and deception.