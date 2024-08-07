 Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series Online

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series Online

The upcoming thriller series is an adaption of Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz's Israeli series, Fauda

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

Tanaav is an upcoming thriller series starring Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The second season of the series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Tanaav Season 2?

FPJ Shorts
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of Colours Anymore'
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Paris Olympics 2024: Kangana Ranaut Calls Vinesh Phogat 'Sherni' After Taking Dig At Her Over Wrestlers' Protest
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)

The action series will be released on September 12, 2024. It will premiere on Sony Liv. According to reports, it will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Plot

The series is based on terrorism in the Indian Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It tells the story of an army commando named Kabir Farooqui, who goes to the Union Territory with his team of special forces to keep terrorism under control. What happens when a young boy gets killed in a bomb blast? Will the Special Task Group (STG) be able to control the terrorism in the valley of Kashmir and bring peace?

Cast

The series cast includes Manav Vij as Kabir Farooqui, Arbaaz Khan as Vikrant Rathore, Rajat Kapoor as Jagjit Malik, Sukhmani Sadana as Nusrat Farooqui, Danish Husain, Sahiba Bali, Waluscha D'Sousa, Shashank Arora, Ekta Kaul, Aryamann Seth and Sukhmani Sadana, among others.

Read Also
Daughters OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Streaming Platform & More
article-image

About Tanaav Season 2

The upcoming thriller series is an adaption of Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz's Israeli series, Fauda. It is directed by E Niwas and Sudhir Mishra. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment. It is based on the themes of Greed, revenge, love, bravery, and deception.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrills With Masterful Precision

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrills With Masterful Precision

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

'Should Not Touch It': John Abraham SLAMMED For Holding Manu Bhaker's Olympics Medal In Viral Photo

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Sachin Pilgaonkar Announces Iconic Navra Maaza Navsaacha Sequel After 20 Years

Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of...

Lily Collins Reveals How Emily In Paris Helped Her Overcome Personal Struggles: 'Not Afraid Of...