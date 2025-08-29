OTT Releases This Week: From Thunderbolts* To Metro… In Dino, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | August 29, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Karate Kid: Legends features the iconic Jackie Chan with Ralph Macchio; this movie aims to connect generations by bringing together the actors from both the original and the reboot of The Karate Kid. It is streaming on Netflix
Thunderbolts* is the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It narrates the story of an unlikely group of anti-heroes brought together for covert government operations, only to realise they've been lured into a deadly trap. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Metro… In Dino narrates multiple stories of love, heartbreak, and hope in a metropolitan backdrop. It is streaming on Netflix
Songs of Paradise is a musical movie set in Kashmir that narrates the tale of a groundbreaking female vocalist at Radio Kashmir. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
The Father is a psychological drama that centres on Anthony, an 80-year-old man who is playful, living stubbornly on his own, and dismissing the professional paths of his daughter, Anne. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Kingdom follows a police constable named Surya (Suri) who goes incognito in Sri Lanka to locate his estranged brother, Siva. It is streaming on Netflix
Thanks For Reading!