 Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKarate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

Karate Kid: Legends Features the iconic Jackie Chan with Ralph Macchio, this movie aims to connect generations by bringing together the actors from both the original and the reboot of The Karate Kid.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date | Photo Credit:

Karate Kid: Legends Features the iconic Jackie Chan with Ralph Macchio, this movie aims to connect generations by bringing together the actors from both the original and the reboot of The Karate Kid. The movie is scheduled to debut on Netflix, beginning August 30, 2025. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 30, 2025.

About the film

Karate Kid: Legends explores a fresh story that highlights mentorship, discipline, and the power of resilience. In Karate Kid: Legends, kung fu talent Li Fong relocates from China to New York with his mom and encounters a local karate champion, Connor Day. With guidance from his sage kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the famed Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li needs to merge his kung fu abilities with karate to get ready for a martial arts competition in the Five Boroughs Karate Tournament.

Theme

FPJ Shorts
This Is Dubai! Indians In UAE Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Following All Traditions & Rituals
This Is Dubai! Indians In UAE Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Following All Traditions & Rituals
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller Movie Trimukha
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend, Who Starred In Crime Thriller Movie Trimukha
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja & Mumbaicha Raja With Family To Offer Prayers | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Visits Lalbaugcha Raja & Mumbaicha Raja With Family To Offer Prayers | VIDEO
Novak Djokovic's 'Historic' Jacket For US Open 2025 Features Tennis Balls, Honours His Grand Slam Victories
Novak Djokovic's 'Historic' Jacket For US Open 2025 Features Tennis Balls, Honours His Grand Slam Victories

The core theme remains the same—how determination, respect, and discipline can transform one’s life. Through martial arts, the movie emphasises inner strength and the values of patience, perseverance, and respect for tradition, which have made the franchise timeless for over three decades. With the return of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid: Legends is set to be a nostalgic yet refreshing cinematic experience, uniting old fans and new generations alike.

Read Also
Neha Dhupia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Ben Wang as Li Fong, Joshua Jackson as Victor Lipani, Aramis Knight as Conor Day, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Ms. Morgan, and Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala HC Grants Protection To Actress Lakshmi Menon In Assault & Abduction Case; Video Of Brawl...

Kerala HC Grants Protection To Actress Lakshmi Menon In Assault & Abduction Case; Video Of Brawl...

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...

'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The...

Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This...

Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This...

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video

'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video