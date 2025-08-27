Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date | Photo Credit:

Karate Kid: Legends Features the iconic Jackie Chan with Ralph Macchio, this movie aims to connect generations by bringing together the actors from both the original and the reboot of The Karate Kid. The movie is scheduled to debut on Netflix, beginning August 30, 2025. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from August 30, 2025.

Two branches. One tree.



Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Ralph Macchio star in Karate Kid: Legends - exclusively in movie theatres May 30. #KarateKidMovie pic.twitter.com/PN3fZltXHX — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 17, 2024

About the film

Karate Kid: Legends explores a fresh story that highlights mentorship, discipline, and the power of resilience. In Karate Kid: Legends, kung fu talent Li Fong relocates from China to New York with his mom and encounters a local karate champion, Connor Day. With guidance from his sage kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the famed Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li needs to merge his kung fu abilities with karate to get ready for a martial arts competition in the Five Boroughs Karate Tournament.

Theme

The core theme remains the same—how determination, respect, and discipline can transform one’s life. Through martial arts, the movie emphasises inner strength and the values of patience, perseverance, and respect for tradition, which have made the franchise timeless for over three decades. With the return of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, Karate Kid: Legends is set to be a nostalgic yet refreshing cinematic experience, uniting old fans and new generations alike.

Cast and characters

The film features Jackie Chan as Mr. Han, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Ben Wang as Li Fong, Joshua Jackson as Victor Lipani, Aramis Knight as Conor Day, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Ms. Morgan, and Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi, among others.