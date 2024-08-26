Neha Dhupia Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 26, 2024
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia will turn 44 on Tuesday, August 27. On her special day, take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online
Sheesha, directed by Ashu Trikha, is inspired by the Tamil language film, Vaalee. In the film, Neha Dhupia plays a double role as Sia and Ria. It is available on ShemarooMe
Chup Chup Ke is a romantic comedy film which was released in 2005. In the film, the actress plays the role of Meenakshi Singh Chauhan. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Lust Stories is another film by the actress, which was released in 2018. In the film, she plays the role of a teacher. It is available on Netflix
Singh Is Kinng is an action comedy film which was released in 2008. The actress plays the role of Julie Gupta. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
De Dana Dan is a comedy film which was directed by Priyadarshan. In the film the actress plays the role of a casino dancer, Anu Chopra. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
A Thursday is another film by the actress which should be on your must-watch list. In the film, Neha plays the role of ACP Catherine. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Bad Newz is a comedy film which was released in 2024. Neha Dhupia plays the role of Saloni's (Tripti Dimiri) aunt. According to reports, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video soon.
