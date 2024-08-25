Birthday Special: 7 Must-Watch Films Directed By Madhur Bhandarkar

By: Sunanda Singh | August 25, 2024
Madhur Bhandarkar is a talented filmmaker who has been honoured with the Padma Shri. On the occasion of his 56th birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT.
Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Fashion is one of Madhur Bhandarkar's most popular films, which was released in 2008. The film follows a young girl from a small town, Meghna Mathu (Priyanka Chopra) who aspires to become a model. It is available on Netflix.
Aan: Men at Work is an action film that was released in 2004. When the crime rate increases in Mumbai, DCP Hari Om Pattnaik (Akshay Kumar) joins the department in the hope of controlling the crime rate. It is available on Jio Cinema.
Chandni Bar is a crime thriller film which was released in 2001. The film narrates the story of a woman (Tabu) who is forced to become a bar dancer. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Page 3 is another film by the director that was released in 2005. The film narrates the story of a journalist named Madhvi Sharma (Konkona Sensharma). It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Plex
Traffic Signal is a social drama film that was released in 2007. The film focuses on showing the traffic system in India. It is available on Zee5.
Heroine is a drama film that was released in 2012. The film narrates the story of a film actress, Mahi Arora (Kareena Kapoor). It is available on rental on Amazon Prime Videos.
Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji is a romantic comedy film that narrates the story of a young man, Abhay Suri (Emraan Hashmi), who desperately tries to search for his love. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!