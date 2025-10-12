 Oscar-Winning Actress Diane Keaton, Star Of Annie Hall & The Godfather, Passes Away At 79
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, famed for her roles in Annie Hall and The Godfather films, has died at 79. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed she was taken to a hospital earlier that day. Known for her wit, charm, and trailblazing career, Keaton leaves behind a lasting cinematic legacy and two children, Dexter and Duke.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Oscar-Winning Actress Diane Keaton, Star Of Annie Hall & The Godfather, Passes Away At 79 | X @mindfulheal

Washington DC: Hollywood legend Diane Keaton, best known for her iconic roles in Annie Hall and The Godfather films, has died at the age of 79, PEOPLE confirmed.

"There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness," a spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told PEOPLE that they responded to her home early that morning and took a 79-year-old woman to a local hospital.

About Diane Keaton

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton was the oldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother, who stayed at home, inspired Keaton's creative side. "She sang. She played the piano. She was beautiful. She was my advocate," Keaton once told PEOPLE.

Keaton started acting in school plays and later studied drama in college before dropping out to move to New York. She adopted her mother's maiden name, Keaton, when she began her career in theater.

Her first major break came with 'The Godfather' (1972), in which she played Kay Adams opposite Al Pacino. She went on to reprise the role in 'The Godfather Part II' and 'The Godfather Part III.' In 1977, Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Woody Allen's Annie Hall.

Over the decades, she became one of Hollywood's most respected stars, appearing in beloved films like 'The First Wives Club,' 'Father of the Bride,' 'Baby Boom,' and 'Something's Gotta Give,' which earned her another Oscar nomination. She often worked with directors Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Nancy Meyers.

Keaton also directed several projects, including the 1987 documentary 'Heaven' and the feature film 'Hanging Up' in 2000. In recent years, she appeared in 'Book Club' and its sequel, as well as Justin Bieber's 2021 music video for 'Ghost.' Though she never married, Keaton was romantically linked to Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Woody Allen. She adopted two children, daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001, who survive her.

