How I Met My Partner: Surbhi Chandna Says Marriage To Karan Sharma Didn't Change Them, Just Deepened Bond

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma |

Surbhi Chandna is a popular household name, thanks to serials like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Nagin 5. Surbhi married entrepreneur Karan Sharma last year on March 2, 2024. According to Surbhi’s husband Karan, marriage has brought no major change except there are more responsibilities now. Surbhi feels, “There are no lifestyle changes but I have become less egoistic and wiser.” Now they have started a production company together; in all probability, it will strengthen their bond further.

Q. When and how did you meet your husband Karan?

A. Karan and I met each other 13 years back when we shifted to Powai and my mom befriended Karan’s mother. We lived in the same building. Both our moms had decided that his birthday would be a good pretext for us to meet. He had come down from London.

Q. What was your initial reaction when you met him?

A. When I wished him, his reaction was very cold, but gradually his nature unfolded. I found him very shy. It didn’t seem that he would start a conversation.

Q. So what was the ice-breaker?

A. I think the ice-breaker that night was the little extra tequila that I had. I got a little tipsy, and when Karan came to drop me, I told him that you are a very shy birthday boy.

Q. Where did you guys go for your first date?

A. He wanted to take me to a very expensive place, Renaissance in Powai. I told him, ‘Boss, I am not into expensive stuff.’ So we landed up at a local coffee shop.

Q. Did he bring flowers or a gift?

A. Nothing. He brought himself. He is a gift person, and he believes in luxury and making the person feel special. But over the years I have made him realise that ultimately it’s only love that matters; materialistic things don’t.

Q. What qualities of his were you attracted to?

A. I call him the calm to my chaos.

Q. Who said I love you first?

A. Our relationship was never planned. Neither was there a proposal for marriage, na kabhi I love you. Bahut ajeeb tha unka system.

Q. So when did you get married?

A. Last year. I was very sure of my relationship, and so was Karan. And eventually, it all fell into place.

Q. Did you guys fight during your courtship days?

A. 100 times! But what ultimately matters is love and leaving your egos aside… Karan believes in it.

Q. Who apologises first after a fight now?

A. No one. Earlier I would be a little egoistic, but now if I feel it’s my mistake, I make a move. We don’t prolong a fight.

Q. Do you believe one must not sleep over a fight?

A. Yes. Within a year and a half of marriage, we have understood that we can’t fight and go to bed. Better to resolve it and sleep peacefully.

Q. Do you take career advice from each other?

A. Now that we are business partners along with being love partners, we both guide each other too.

Q. Any lifestyle changes after marriage?

A. Both of us were very fit, but now both of us have put on a little. We are trying to eat early, have home-cooked food, and we both have started going to the gym and playing pickleball. We do activities as a couple so that we can spend time with each other.

Q. Who is a spendthrift?

A. He loves spending a lot over faltu things also, but over time one becomes wise. We both have become wise now.

Q. Complete the sentence. Love for me is:

A. Hugging your partner and sleeping peacefully at night with no stress in life. Just security and safety.