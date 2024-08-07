Daughters OTT Release Date: Everything About Story, Streaming Platform & More

Daughters OTT Release Date | Trailer

Daughters is a documentary film which premiered on January 22, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival 2024. It is set to stream on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Daughters?

The documentary, which garnered positive reviews from critics, is set to release on August 14, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix.

Taking to her Instagram account, Angella Patton shared the trailer of the documentary and wrote, "I am so excited to share the official trailer for @DaughtersDocumentary! There have been many milestones on this journey but this one stands out because it means we are so much closer to sharing this heart changing documentary with the world. Watch Daughters on Netflix August 14!"

Plot

The film narrates the story of young daughters who don't get opportunities to meet their fathers, who have been serving jail for over a period of time. The film aims to tell the feelings of those fathers who couldn't hold or touch their daughters. Will they be able to see their daughters in the future?

All About Daughters

The documentary is helmed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae. Lisa Mazzotta has bankrolled the film with James Cunningham, Justin Benoliel, Laura Choi Raycroft, Kathryn Everett, Sam Bisbee, and Mindy Goldberg under the banner of Object & Animal, Epoch Films, and XTR. Michael Cambio Fernandez has done the cinematography and Kelsey Lu has edited the documentary.