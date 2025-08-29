Param Sundari Review: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Is Visually A Sundar Film, But The Soul Is Missing

Param Sundari Review

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2 stars

Param Sundari Review: The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has been in the news for several reasons, some positive and some negative. It was originally scheduled to release on July 25, 2025, but was postponed, and it has now hit the big screens today (August 29, 2025). So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Param (Sidharth Malhotra), a businessman who plans to invest in an app that will help people find a soulmate. But when Param asks his rich father, Parmeet (Sanjay Kapoor), for money to invest in the app, his father tells him to prove that it is a proper app. Parmeet tells Param that he has to find a soulmate through the app, and then only he will get Rs. 5 crore for the investment. Now, with the help of the data on the app, Param comes to know that his soulmate is Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), a girl from Nangiarkulangara, a town in Kerala. So, Param decides to go to Kerala, and there he meets Sundari. Love blossoms between them, but Sundari is going to get married to someone else. So, will this love story about finding a soulmate get a happy ending?

Param Sundari is written by Tushar Jalota, Gaurav Mishra, and Aarsh Vora, and Jalota has directed it. The movie starts on an interesting note. But once Param reaches Kerala, it turns out to be just a regular rom-com with some stereotypical things about North vs South.

The first half is bland. You will be watching the movie with just one expression. It will neither make you laugh nor will it make you feel the romance. There are a few jokes and Bollywood references that the writers have tried to incorporate in the script, but they don't land well. In fact, there's a scene where they have made Janhvi say 'Wahi Toh', a dialogue that Sridevi repeated in Judaai multiple times. But, it doesn't make us feel like maza aagaya.

After such a dull first half, in the second half, Param Sundari tries to be a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or a Badrinath Ki Dulhania, where the hero wants to impress everyone related to the heroine. While those movies were about impressing the family, here the hero has to impress the whole town, and of course, prove that the guy the heroine is getting married to is not the right one for her.

The biggest problem with Param Sundari is the chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. There's no spark between them that we would want to see in the lead pair of a romantic comedy.

One thing that impresses us about the film is the cinematography done by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran. He has captured Kerala beautifully. Also, in the climax, there's a boat race, and it's his camera work that does wonders for the scene.

Param Sundari Review - Actors' Performance

Sidharth Malhotra looks hot as Param. This movie is surely a treat for all his female fans. But, when it comes to acting, he is not up to mark. It felt like rom-com is not a genre for him.

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in the movie in every frame, and when it comes to emotional scenes, she has done them well. Her Mohiniyattam dance sequence is wonderful. But her comic timing doesn't impress, and that's where her performance falters.

Manjot Singh and Inayat Verma are good in their respective roles. Siddhartha Shankar, who plays the role of Venu in the movie, will steal your hearts with his cuteness and performance. Sanjay Kapoor shines in the film. In fact, in the pre-climax and climax, it is his performance that makes the movie a bit better.

Param Sundari Review - Music

One department where Param Sundari gets full marks is the music. All the songs in the movie are just fantastic. Pardesiya, Danger, and Bheegi Saree are already chartbusters.

Param Sundari Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Param Sundari is visually a very sundar film. But, not-so-great performances and cliches just ruin this rom-com.

P.S. Don't compare Param Sundari to Chennai Express because Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer was a far better film!