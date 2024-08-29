Chitrangda Singh Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 29, 2024
Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh will turn 48 on August 30. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT platforms:
Desi Boyz is a romantic comedy film which was released in 2011. In the film, the actress plays the role of a teacher. It is available on Jio Cinema
Inkaar is a romantic thriller film which was released in 2013. In the film, the actress plays the role of Maya Luthra, who files a case of sexual harassment against Rahul Verma (Arjun Rampal). It is available on Netflix
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi was released in 2003. In the film, Chitrangda plays the role of Geeta Rao. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is a crime thriller film in which the actress plays the role of Suhani, who falls in love with Uday Pratap Singh (Sanjay Dutt)
I, Me Aur Main is a romantic comedy film In which the actress plays the role of Anushkha Lal, who falls in love with a music producer, Ishaan Sabharwal (John Abraham). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Baazaar is a crime thriller which was released in 2018. In the film, she plays the role of Shakun Kothari's (Saif Ali Khan) wife, Mandira Kothari. The movie is available on Apple TV+
Yeh Saali Zindagi is a romance thriller film which was released in 2011. The actress plays the role of Priti Shirodkar. It is available on Youtube
