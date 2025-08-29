Tamil Actor Vishal Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His 48th Birthday, Shares Photos: 'Feeling Positive & Blessed' | Photo Via Instagram

Tamil actor Vishal announced his engagement to actress Sai Dhanshika on Friday, August 29, which also marked his birthday. Earlier this year, the couple had disclosed their wedding date during the promotional event of Sai’s film Yogida. However, contrary to their initial confirmation about tying the knot, the two have now taken the first step by officially getting engaged.

Tamil Actor Vishal Announces Engagement To Sai Dhanshika

Sharing photos from their intimate engagement ceremony in a joint Instagram post, Vishal wrote, "Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always."

Check out the photos:



Earlier, the Madha Gaja Raja actor had revealed that he will marry Sai after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building which they raised funds for nine years ago. For those unversed, Nadigar Sangam is South Indian Artistes' Association.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vishal & Sai Dhanshika Love Story

Vishal and Sai reportedly met a few months ago and have grown close over time. With their wedding just a few months away, their engagement is also expected to happen in the near future.

Vishal & Sai Dhanshika Age-Gap

Sai Dhanshika was born on November 20, 1989, in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. She made her acting debut at just 16 with the Tamil film Manathodu Mazhaikalam and went on to impress audiences with powerful performances in films like Peranmai, Aravaan, and Kabali.

Presently, the actress is 35 years old.

Vishal, who has turned 48, was born on August 29, 1977, into a Telugu-speaking family in Chennai. The son of GK Reddy and Janaki Devi, both respected figures in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Vishal has carved a niche for himself with his action-packed roles and production ventures.