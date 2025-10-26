Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online

Frankenstein | Photo Credit:

Fans of science fiction and gothic storytelling are in for a treat as Oscar Isaac is set to headline “Frankenstein,” an upcoming adaptation of the timeless Mary Shelley classic. Directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro, the film reimagines the 1818 novel with a dark, emotional, and deeply human touch. The much-awaited movie is all set to premiere on OTT, bringing a new dimension to one of literature’s most haunting tales.

Plot Overview

A scientist called Victor Frankenstein assembles a being from lifeless body parts, but is appalled by its look and leaves it behind. The isolated, abandoned being acquires the ability to talk and seeks vengeance on Victor for its wretched life, murdering Victor’s cherished ones such as his sibling, companion, and spouse. The tale concludes with a frantic pursuit to the Arctic, where Victor meets his demise and the creature disappears, pledging to take its own life.

Why you should watch?

This adaptation isn’t just another retelling — it’s a visually rich, character-driven story that delves deep into the loneliness of creation and the tragedy of ambition. With del Toro’s direction and Isaac’s compelling performance, viewers can expect a powerful mix of horror, humanity, and heart.

Where to watch?

Frankenstein (2025) will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, streaming from November 7, 2025. Prepare to witness one of the most iconic tales in history reborn through the lens of modern science fiction and timeless emotion.