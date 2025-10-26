 Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFrankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online

Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online

Fans of science fiction and gothic storytelling are in for a treat as Oscar Isaac is set to headline “Frankenstein,” an upcoming adaptation of the timeless Mary Shelley classic.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Frankenstein | Photo Credit:

Fans of science fiction and gothic storytelling are in for a treat as Oscar Isaac is set to headline “Frankenstein,” an upcoming adaptation of the timeless Mary Shelley classic. Directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro, the film reimagines the 1818 novel with a dark, emotional, and deeply human touch. The much-awaited movie is all set to premiere on OTT, bringing a new dimension to one of literature’s most haunting tales.

Plot Overview

A scientist called Victor Frankenstein assembles a being from lifeless body parts, but is appalled by its look and leaves it behind. The isolated, abandoned being acquires the ability to talk and seeks vengeance on Victor for its wretched life, murdering Victor’s cherished ones such as his sibling, companion, and spouse. The tale concludes with a frantic pursuit to the Arctic, where Victor meets his demise and the creature disappears, pledging to take its own life.

Why you should watch?

FPJ Shorts
Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
Adorable Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Dog 'Jade' Steals The Spotlight During Training Session Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
NRIs' Shocked Reaction To Grocery Prices In India Goes Viral, 'I Pay 200 For This In Germany' | WATCH
NRIs' Shocked Reaction To Grocery Prices In India Goes Viral, 'I Pay 200 For This In Germany' | WATCH
Mumbai Police Bust ₹14-Crore MD Drug Factory In Nalasopara’s Rashid Compound; Five Arrested
Mumbai Police Bust ₹14-Crore MD Drug Factory In Nalasopara’s Rashid Compound; Five Arrested
Chhath Puja 2025: Mumbai’s Juhu Beach & 66 Other Locations Ready To Welcome Devotees | Watch Video
Chhath Puja 2025: Mumbai’s Juhu Beach & 66 Other Locations Ready To Welcome Devotees | Watch Video

This adaptation isn’t just another retelling — it’s a visually rich, character-driven story that delves deep into the loneliness of creation and the tragedy of ambition. With del Toro’s direction and Isaac’s compelling performance, viewers can expect a powerful mix of horror, humanity, and heart.

Read Also
Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?
article-image

Where to watch?

Frankenstein (2025) will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, streaming from November 7, 2025. Prepare to witness one of the most iconic tales in history reborn through the lens of modern science fiction and timeless emotion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish...

'Bas Yehi Karo Tumlog': Farah Khan IRKED As Paps Record Her While Talking To Ashoke Pandit At Satish...

Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online

Frankenstein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Oscar Isaac's Science Fiction Film Online

'Will Be Mindful': Samay Raina Expresses Regret & Apologises Over 'Insensitive' Jokes About People...

'Will Be Mindful': Samay Raina Expresses Regret & Apologises Over 'Insensitive' Jokes About People...

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Maharani Season 4 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Huma Qureshi's Series Online?

Satish Shah Death: 'Will Miss You', Salman Khan Shares Emotional Tweet For His Judwaa, Hum Saath...

Satish Shah Death: 'Will Miss You', Salman Khan Shares Emotional Tweet For His Judwaa, Hum Saath...