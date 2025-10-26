Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?

Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date |

Fans of Colin Farrell have reason to celebrate as the much-anticipated film "Ballad of a Small Player" is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Directed by Edward Berger, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, this gripping drama promises a powerful performance by Farrell in a story about fate, redemption, and the darker side of human desire.

World premiere at Telluride Film Festival

The film has its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 29 2025, and was released in select cinemas in the United States on October 15, 2025. It is set to stream on Netflix, October 29, 2025. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Colin Farrell as an out-of-luck gambler on the run in the casino capital of the world...Ballad of a Small Player, directed by Edward Berger, is in select theaters in the US on October 15 and on Netflix on October 29. Also starring Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings and Tilda Swinton."

Colin Farrell as an out-of-luck gambler on the run in the casino capital of the world...



Ballad of a Small Player, directed by Edward Berger, is in select theaters in the US October 15 and on Netflix October 29. Also starring Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings and Tilda… pic.twitter.com/4BvX2aAPvW — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2025

About Ballad of a Small Player

Based on the 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne, Ballad of a Small Player follows the story of Lord Doyle, a British gambler living in self-imposed exile in Macau after losing a fortune. Haunted by his past and drowning in vices, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a mysterious woman who changes everything. Set against the glamorous yet melancholic backdrop of casino life, the film explores themes of greed, loneliness, and moral decay with a poetic touch.

Cast and characters

The film features Colin Farrell as Lord Doyle, Alex Jennings as Adrian Lippett, Fala Chen as Dao Ming, Tilda Swinton as Cynthia Blithe, and Deanie Ip as Grandma, among others. The film is directed by Edward Berger, and the screenplay is by Rowan Joffé. It is produced by Mike Goodridge, Mathew James Wilkinson, and Edward Berger under the banner of Good Chaos, Stigma Films and Nine Hours.