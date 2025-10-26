 Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBallad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?

Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?

Fans of Colin Farrell have reason to celebrate as the much-anticipated film "Ballad of a Small Player" is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Directed by Edward Berger, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date |

Fans of Colin Farrell have reason to celebrate as the much-anticipated film "Ballad of a Small Player" is all set to make its OTT debut soon. Directed by Edward Berger, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, this gripping drama promises a powerful performance by Farrell in a story about fate, redemption, and the darker side of human desire.

World premiere at Telluride Film Festival

The film has its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 29 2025, and was released in select cinemas in the United States on October 15, 2025. It is set to stream on Netflix, October 29, 2025. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Colin Farrell as an out-of-luck gambler on the run in the casino capital of the world...Ballad of a Small Player, directed by Edward Berger, is in select theaters in the US on October 15 and on Netflix on October 29. Also starring Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings and Tilda Swinton."

About Ballad of a Small Player

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Delhi Court Acquits Six In Allahabad Bank Housing Loan Case, CBI Fails To Prove Charges Beyond Doubt
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres
Himachal Pradesh: Rice For Children Found Infested With Weevil Larvae, Worms At 10 Anganwadi Centres
Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam Dates, Selection Process
Maharashtra MPSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow For 938 Posts; Know Exam Dates, Selection Process

Based on the 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne, Ballad of a Small Player follows the story of Lord Doyle, a British gambler living in self-imposed exile in Macau after losing a fortune. Haunted by his past and drowning in vices, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a mysterious woman who changes everything. Set against the glamorous yet melancholic backdrop of casino life, the film explores themes of greed, loneliness, and moral decay with a poetic touch.

Read Also
Nobody Wants This Season 2 On OTT: Kristen Bell & Adam Brody's Popular Series Returns; Here's What...
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Colin Farrell as Lord Doyle, Alex Jennings as Adrian Lippett, Fala Chen as Dao Ming, Tilda Swinton as Cynthia Blithe, and Deanie Ip as Grandma, among others. The film is directed by Edward Berger, and the screenplay is by Rowan Joffé. It is produced by Mike Goodridge, Mathew James Wilkinson, and Edward Berger under the banner of Good Chaos, Stigma Films and Nine Hours.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR -...

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR -...

What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?

Ballad Of A Small Player OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell's Film Online?

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo...

'Raat Gayi Baat Gayi': Netizens Find 28-Yr-Old Janhvi Kapoor Wiser Than Twinkle Khanna, Kajol & KJo...

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...