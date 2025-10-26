 Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau CONFIRM Relationship, Walk Hand-In-Hand After Celebrating Singer's 41st Birthday In Paris- VIDEO
It’s official! Katy Perry and former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have confirmed their romance after months of speculation. The duo, spotted hand-in-hand at Paris' Crazy Horse cabaret for her 41st birthday, couldn't stop blushing. Katy stunned in red dress, while Justin looked dapper in a suit. Both recently ended long-term relationships with Orlando Bloom and Sophie Grégoire, respectively.

Shefali Fernandes
It's official! American pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have finally confirmed their relationship, months after dating rumours first surfaced when they were spotted on an intimate dinner date in Montreal. The duo made their first public appearance together after celebrating Katy's 41st birthday in Paris.

The lovebirds attended a cabaret show at the Crazy Horse Paris and were seen exiting the venue hand-in-hand, all smiles and blushing as paparazzi captured the moment. As they stepped out, fans outside sang the 'Happy Birthday' song for the singer, while one admirer handed Katy a rose, which she graciously accepted with a bright smile.

Justin, being the protective boyfriend, escorted Katy to their car before following her inside. The singer turned heads in a sizzling red bodycon dress paired with sleek black hair, while Justin looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Check out the video:

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Spotted Kissing On Yacht

A few days ago, Katy and Justin's steamy photos went viral, showing the duo getting cosy and sharing a kiss on her lavish yacht in Santa Barbara, California.

In the viral photos, Katy was seen in a black swimsuit, passionately kissing a shirtless Justin, who wore denim jeans, as they enjoyed some quality time together. The couple was also spotted hugging, with Trudeau seemingly nuzzling Perry's cheek.

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Age Gap

Katy Perry, born on October 25, 1984, is 41, while Justin Trudeau, born December 25, 1971, is 53, marking a 12-year age gap.

Katy Perry, who recently ended her seven-year relationship and six-year engagement with Orlando Bloom, is now amicably co-parenting their daughter Daisy Dove, while Justin Trudeau has been separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire since August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

