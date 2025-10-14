 PHOTO: Justin Trudeau Reunites With Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Days After Steamy Kissing Photos With Katy Perry Go Viral
Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has been in the spotlight amid rumours of his romance with singer Katy Perry after their cosy yacht photos in Santa Barbara went viral. Amid the buzz, he reunited with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau for Canadian Thanksgiving on October 13 with his mother, Margaret, and son Hadrien. The couple, who got married in 2005, parted ways in 2023.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
article-image

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been making headlines ever since rumours surfaced about his alleged romance with singer Katy Perry. Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted getting cosy and sharing a kiss on her lavish yacht in Santa Barbara, California. Their steamy photos quickly went viral across social media. As of now, neither Katy nor Justin has reacted to the dating rumours.

Justin Trudeau Reunites With Ex-Wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Amid the buzz, on the occasion of Canadian Thanksgiving, Justin reunited with his ex-wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau for what appeared to be a family dinner at a private residence. His mother, Margaret Trudeau and son, Hadrien, were also present. Sophie even shared a photo on her Instagram story, where Justin and Margaret were all smiles, posing together with a plate that had delicious food in their hands.

Check it out:

article-image

Photo Via Instagram story

Sophie's Cryptic Note Amid Justin-Katy Dating Rumours

Sophie shared a new video on her Instagram handle, making a cryptic comment about 'letting go' amid ongoing dating rumours between Justin and Katy.

She wrote, "Nothing we love is meant to be kept forever. People, places, moments—they’re all meant to be lived, not possessed. The beauty is in the being there: in the shared laugh, the quiet glance, the heartbeat of a place before it changes. Connection isn’t something we hold —it’s something we feel while it’s here.That’s the real magic: presence. Let yourself love what’s here, without trying to make it stay."

Justin and Sophie tied the knot on May 28, 2005, in a beautiful ceremony at Montreal’s Sainte-Madeleine d’Outremont Church.

After eighteen years of marriage, the couple parted ways in August 2023. They share three children, a son, Xavier; a daughter, Ella-Grace; and their youngest, Hadrien.

