'Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hoon...': Rakhi Sawant To Participate In Salman Khan's Reality Show For Fourth Time - Watch Video

After staying in Dubai for many months, Rakhi Sawant is back in India. She made an appearance on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga last weekend, and on Tuesday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While interacting with a fan she revealed that she is going in Bigg Boss 19.

Rakhi told the fan, "Main Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hoon, vote karna (I am going in Bigg Boss, vote for me)." Check out the video below...

Rakhi has participated in Bigg Boss three times till now. She was seen in season 1, season 14, and season 15. The actress has also been a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. So, if she enters the show this time also, it will be her fourth season of Bigg Boss Hindi.

Well, the TRP of Bigg Boss 19 has been quite low. So, we won't be surprised if the makers of BB19 actually get Rakhi to get some masala in the show.

Rakhi Sawant Dances To Nora Fatehi's Song From Thamma

Meanwhile, at the airport, Rakhi also danced with fans on Nora Fatehi's song Dilbar Ki Ankhon from Thamma. Her dance moves have surely impressed the netizens. Check out the video below...

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 started on August 24, 2025. Till now, only four contestants, Natalia, Nagma, Awez, and Zeishan have been evicted. And two contestants, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar, have entered the house as wild cards.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Rakhi will be the third wild card entry in the house or not.

Bigg Boss 19 TRP

The TRP of Bigg Boss 19 has not been great. The show has only made it once to top 10 in the TRP charts till now.