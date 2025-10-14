 'Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hoon...': Rakhi Sawant To Participate In Salman Khan's Reality Show For Fourth Time - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hoon...': Rakhi Sawant To Participate In Salman Khan's Reality Show For Fourth Time - Watch Video

'Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hoon...': Rakhi Sawant To Participate In Salman Khan's Reality Show For Fourth Time - Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, and while interacting with a fan, she revealed that she is going in Bigg Boss house. She also told the fan support and vote for her. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

After staying in Dubai for many months, Rakhi Sawant is back in India. She made an appearance on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga last weekend, and on Tuesday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. While interacting with a fan she revealed that she is going in Bigg Boss 19.

Rakhi told the fan, "Main Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hoon, vote karna (I am going in Bigg Boss, vote for me)." Check out the video below...

Rakhi has participated in Bigg Boss three times till now. She was seen in season 1, season 14, and season 15. The actress has also been a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. So, if she enters the show this time also, it will be her fourth season of Bigg Boss Hindi.

Well, the TRP of Bigg Boss 19 has been quite low. So, we won't be surprised if the makers of BB19 actually get Rakhi to get some masala in the show.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay Gymkhana Felicitates Para-Athlete Preeti Pal For Her Remarkable Achievements In Para Sports
Bombay Gymkhana Felicitates Para-Athlete Preeti Pal For Her Remarkable Achievements In Para Sports
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for Devotees’ Safety
Deepotsav 2025: Ayodhya Health Department Sets Up 15 Temporary Hospitals And Ambulance Services for Devotees’ Safety
'My Family Was Never Invited...': Marufa Akter's Emotional Journey From Rejection To Recognition Goes Viral Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
'My Family Was Never Invited...': Marufa Akter's Emotional Journey From Rejection To Recognition Goes Viral Amid ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Video
Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees
Diwali 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces ₹1,022 Crore Bonus For 14.82 Lakh UP Govt Employees

Rakhi Sawant Dances To Nora Fatehi's Song From Thamma

Meanwhile, at the airport, Rakhi also danced with fans on Nora Fatehi's song Dilbar Ki Ankhon from Thamma. Her dance moves have surely impressed the netizens. Check out the video below...

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19's Zeeshan Quadri SLAMS Amaal Mallik & Tanya Mittal: 'My Own People Backstabbed & Lied'...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 started on August 24, 2025. Till now, only four contestants, Natalia, Nagma, Awez, and Zeishan have been evicted. And two contestants, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar, have entered the house as wild cards.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Rakhi will be the third wild card entry in the house or not.

Read Also
'60 Ke Umar Tak Theek Hai': Kunickaa Sadanand Opens Up About 2 Live-In Relationships, 4 Romances & 2...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 TRP

The TRP of Bigg Boss 19 has not been great. The show has only made it once to top 10 in the TRP charts till now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hoon...': Rakhi Sawant To Participate In Salman Khan's Reality Show For...

'Bigg Boss Mein Jaa Rahi Hoon...': Rakhi Sawant To Participate In Salman Khan's Reality Show For...

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun...

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: R Madhavan & Gautami Kapoor Steal The Show; Movie Promises To Be A Fun...

'Nahi Nahi, Please Please': Rajat Bedi Requests Fans With Folded Hands Not To Compare His Daughter...

'Nahi Nahi, Please Please': Rajat Bedi Requests Fans With Folded Hands Not To Compare His Daughter...

Smriti Irani On 8-Hour Work Shift Demand Amid Deepika Padukone Controversy: 'If I Don't Turn Up, 120...

Smriti Irani On 8-Hour Work Shift Demand Amid Deepika Padukone Controversy: 'If I Don't Turn Up, 120...

Pooja Hegde's Birthday Was Filled With Laughter, Goofiness, Peace And A Lot Of Love - View Pics

Pooja Hegde's Birthday Was Filled With Laughter, Goofiness, Peace And A Lot Of Love - View Pics