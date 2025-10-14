‘Ghar Mein Akeli Hoon To 5 Min Mein Geela...’: Zareen Khan Upset With Obscene Comments On Her Instagram Posts, Seeks Clarity From Fans

Instagram: Zareen Khan

Veer actress Zareen Khan on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram asking her fans about the obscene comments on her posts. In the video, the actress said, "Hi everyone. Toh aap logo ke saath bhi yeh ho raha hai kya ke jaise post kiya nahi, toh line se lagatar comment section mein yeh bhalte bhalte comments ke woh paani ke sign aur woh peaches ke sign aur 'service available', 'come boys', 'boyfriend chahiye', 'ghar pe akeli hoon', aur pata nahi kya kya?"

She further said, "Matlab yeh sacchi wale log bhi hai ya bots hai? Yeh Instagram pe kyu ho raha hai? This is really borthering me. Kuch bhi tarike ke posts dalo happy, sad. In fact kisike maut ka ya funeral ka bhi post daldo, uske neeche bhi koi aake likh dega '5 minutes mein geela kar dungi'. Ho kya raha hai yaar? Iske baare mein please koi clarity do." Check out the video below...

Fans React To Zareen Khan's Video

Many fans have reacted to Zareen's video. A fan commented, "Just ignore mam aise logo ki comments don't read just blocked them 🤟 well u looking so cute n pretty 😍 aap meri favourite hai (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Very true, chalo koi to notice kiya (sic)." One more fan commented, "Behen ye wo log he jo Galti se peda ho gae he ..!! You don't worry aap apna kaam krte raho...❤️ Jo bhi esa comment krte he wo apni sanskar yaha aakar bata rahe he...!! @zareenkhan you are doing Very Good Job be continued we all are with you... (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Till now, no celebrity has spoken about these comments, but it looks like the comments were actually bothering Zareen a lot.

Meanwhile, the actress has been away from the movies for the past few years. We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.