 Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's Video Of Using Potash Gun Goes Viral; Gwalior-Based Man Demands FIR - Watch
A video of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has gone viral on social media in which she is allegedly seen using a potash gun. A resident of Gwalior complained to ASP Anu Beniwal about it and demanded an FIR against her. A few days ago, the Gwalior district administration banned the manufacturing, sale, and use of potash guns due to many severe eye injuries during Diwali.

Sunday, October 26, 2025
One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss season 19 is Tanya Mittal. While she is currently in the Bigg Boss house, she is becoming a part of multiple controversies outside the house as well. A video of Tanya has gone viral on social media in which she is allegedly seen using a potash gun.

According to Aaj Tak, a resident of Gwalior named Shishupal Singh Kanshana complained to ASP Anu Beniwal about it and demanded an FIR against her. A few days ago, the Gwalior district administration banned the manufacturing, sale, and use of potash guns due to many severe eye injuries during Diwali.

Reportedly, ASP Anu Beniwal said that the cyber team has been instructed to investigate the matter seriously.

Meanwhile, according to some reports, the video of Tanya that has gone viral is two years old, and the ban on potash gun was announced just a few days ago, after Diwali.

Tanya's team has not yet shared any statement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Tanya has been performing very well in Bigg Boss 19. From fights to friendships, she is grabbing everyone's attention.

Last week, one full episode revolved around Tanya after Neelam Giri became upset with her for speaking to Farhana Bhatt. All the contestants questioned Tanya's friendship and loyalty towards Neelam.

While intially Tanya just smiled when everyone was shouting at her, she later started crying.

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman spoke about the fight between Neelam and Tanya, and told the former, “You must have understood that everyone got involved in your and Tanya’s fight — but do you know why that happened? Because you were the one who gave them the opportunity. You went around telling everyone that Farhana hurt you and that your friend Tanya was sitting with her. This is all your doing.”

When Neelam further said that Tanya was not listening to her, Salman told her, “No, that’s not true. You never went to Tanya directly — instead, you went around the house complaining to everyone else.”

