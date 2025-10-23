'If Fixed Nominations Had A Face': Hina Khan Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 19

Hina Khan / Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19 is currently going on and many ex-contestants are watching the show and sharing their views on social media. Hina Khan, who was a part of Bigg Boss 11, recently tweeted about this week's nomination task, and wrote that 'the show has lost its charm'.

Hina tweeted, "If fixed nominations had a FACE 🤭😉 Sabse pehle kisko bheja to open the box decides everything 😬 Aur Haan box number choose karne ke baad kya peeche se tasveeren badli jaa rahi thi.. humein kya pata (sic)."

If fixed nominations had a FACE 🤭😉

Sabse pehle kisko bheja to open the box decides everything 😬

Aur Haan box number choose karne ke baad kya peeche se tasveeren badli jaa rahi thi.. humein kya pata 😄

Janta jaan na chaahti hai 😂

This show has lost its charm sadly

Subhraatri — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) October 22, 2025

"Janta jaan na chaahti hai 😂 This show has lost its charm sadly. Subhraatri (sic)," she further wrote.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

During the nomination task this week, the contestants had to go to the activity area and take out a picture from a locker. It would be a picture of a contestant and then they had to decide whether they wanted to nominate or make that contestant safe from nomination.

Makers are setting up a shock value arc where big name’s exit redirects hate, reshuffles alliances.



Meanwhile, “silent screen-fillers” stay safe because their survival adds chaos.



And notice the delay in showing nominations? That’s not confusion, that’s control.#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/cJIV8rQPi5 — MasalaNation (@MasalaNation) October 22, 2025

This week, the contestants who are nominated are Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna. So, let's wait and watch who will be evicted this week.

Last Weekend Ka Vaar, there was no eviction as it was a Diwali weekend.

Fight Between Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows that there's going to be a fight between Tanya and Neelam. The two have been best friends since the beginning of the show.

Neelam aur Tanya ke beech aayi daraar, gharwaale bhi ho gaye Tanya ke against! Ab kya karegi woh? 🤔



Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.



Watch Now:- https://t.co/XNlwzrEgyf pic.twitter.com/UkI76kkhAn — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 23, 2025

In the promo, we get to see that Neelam says that she doesn't like to keep friendship with two-faced people, so Tanya says let's end the friendship. Later, Neelam is seen shouting at Tanya for talking with Farhana Bhatt, and other contestants are also seen slamming Tanya.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in today's episode.