 Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Mere Maathe Pe...' Amaal Mallik's Father Daboo Malik Becomes Emotional - Watch Video
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Mere Maathe Pe...' Amaal Mallik's Father Daboo Malik Becomes Emotional - Watch Video

A promo of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar has been released in which Salman Khan is seen getting upset with Amaal Mallik for snatching Farhana Bhatt's food plate. In the promo, we also see that Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, has come on the show, and he becomes emotional while talking to his son.

Murtuza Iqbal Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
A promo of Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar has been released in which Salman Khan is seen getting upset with Amaal Mallik for snatching Farhana Bhatt's food plate. In the promo, we also see that Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, has come on the show, and he becomes emotional while talking to his son.

Salman tells Amaal, "Rozi roti upar wale ne diya hai. Who has given you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Amaal, Farhana ki maa par gaye. Aapko kya lagta hai woh justified hai, aap sahi ho?"

Later, Dabbo tells him, "Main ek baap ho, main yeh kehne aaya ho, lad, jhagad, lekin apni zabaan jo hai, usko under the belt mat jaanede beta. Mere maathe pe mat likhde ke tu iss tarah se behave karega."

What Was The Fight Between Amaal Mallik & Farhana Bhatt?

For the uninitiated, during the captaincy task, Chitta Aayi Hai, Farhana decided not to give Neelam Giri the letter that came from her house. Neelam started crying, and all the contestants started shouting at Farhana.

Amaal also got angry at Farhana, and while she was eating her food, he came and snatched her plate, and didn't let her eat. He also spoke badly about Farhana and her mother. However, he later apologised to her.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promos

In other promos, Salman is seen schooling Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, and Gaurav Khanna. Check out the promos below...

Well, due to Diwali, there won't be any elimination this weekend. So, let's wait and watch whether next weekend there will be a double eviction or not.

