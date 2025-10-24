 Amaal Mallik To Make An Exit From Bigg Boss 19? Daboo Malik Gives A Hint 'Bahut Hogaya, Ab Bass'
Amaal Mallik To Make An Exit From Bigg Boss 19? Daboo Malik Gives A Hint 'Bahut Hogaya, Ab Bass'

Amaal Mallik is undoubtedly one of the most famous contestants in Bigg Boss 19. He is known for his fights with his fellow contestants. However, reportedly, the music composer and singer is all set to exit the show, and his father Daboo Malik's tweet also hints at his exit.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik is undoubtedly one of the most famous contestants in Bigg Boss 19. He is known for his fights with his fellow contestants. However, reportedly, the music composer and singer is all set to exit the show and the reason is his health. However, his father Daboo Malik's tweet has also hinted that Amaal will leave the show.

An X account named BB Insider HQ tweeted, "Exclusive Update 🚨 #AmaalMallik Will Take Exit From The Show It Seem's It's Because Of Health Reason's 👀 Source Confirm That There is an Exit Are His Father's Recent Tweet And His Journey Video (sic)."

Daboo Malik Hints At Amaal Mallik's Exit From Bigg Boss 19

Daboo Malik on Friday tweeted, "Bahut Hogaya .. Ab Bass … Milten Hain 28th Oct …. Music is our real destiny (sic)."

Well, let's wait and watch whether Amaal will exit from the show or not.

Meanwhile, Amaal is touted to be the winner of the season as he has been playing the game very well. From his friendship with Shehbaaz Badesha to his rivalry with Farhana Bhatt, Amaal has been grabbing the attention of the audience.

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Daboo had come on the show, and he had requested Amaal not to go below the belt during the fights. Daboo and Amaal both got emotional while talking to each other.

Even some netizens were tweeting that Salman Khan is biased towards Amaal. However, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, he had schooled Amaal.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

Meanwhile, this week, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali are nominated. So, let's wait and watch who will be evicted.

