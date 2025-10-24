 Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being Taken Into Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being Taken Into Custody

Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being Taken Into Custody

Sachin Sanghvi of music composer duo Sachin-Jigar was taken into custody as he was accused of sexual harassment by a 29-year-old woman. But he was released on bail. In a statement, his lawyer stated that the allegations against Sachin are baseless. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Sachin Sanghvi of music composer duo Sachin-Jigar was taken into custody as he was accused of sexual harassment by a 29-year-old woman. An FIR was filed against him in which the complainant reportedly stated that Sachin sexually assaulted her by promising a chance in a music video and marriage. After being taken into custody, the music composer was released on bail. In a statement, his lawyer stated that the allegations against Sachin are baseless.

According to India Today, in a statement, Sachin's lawyer, Aditya Mithe, said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case."

"My client’s detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally," the statement further read.

Read Also
Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 3: Bhai Dooj Holiday Fails To Give A...
article-image

Till now, Sachin has not yet shared any statement about it, and his Instagram account, @soulfulsachin, has been deactivated. Meanwhile, the Instagram account of the music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar is still active.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Pollution: Demand For Air Purifiers, Masks Jumps 60–70% As AQI Hits Season’s Worst Level
Delhi Pollution: Demand For Air Purifiers, Masks Jumps 60–70% As AQI Hits Season’s Worst Level
Manish Gupta Appointed As India's Next Ambassador To Ireland
Manish Gupta Appointed As India's Next Ambassador To Ireland
'PM Modi Only Targets My Family, Never Talks About Bihar’s Progress,' Says RJD MP Misa Bharti
'PM Modi Only Targets My Family, Never Talks About Bihar’s Progress,' Says RJD MP Misa Bharti
'Forced To Carry Heavy Bags Down': Journalist Slams New Mumbai Metro 3 For Not Having Escalators To Descend; Netizens Debate
'Forced To Carry Heavy Bags Down': Journalist Slams New Mumbai Metro 3 For Not Having Escalators To Descend; Netizens Debate

Sachin-Jigar Songs

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed songs for many films. They started their career with the movie Life Partner in 2009, and later went on to compose songs for many popular films, like F.A.L.T.U, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Go Goa Gone, Shuddh Desi Romance, Badlapur, Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and others.

Read Also
Thamma Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After His Movie Takes...
article-image

Recently, we got to hear their songs in Thamma, which was released on Diwali this year. The songs of the movie, like Tum Mere Na Huye, Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, and Poison Baby, have become chartbusters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

What Is Malaika Arora's Age? Netizens Speculate After She Celebrates 50th Birthday On Turning 52

'Felt Like My Guardian Angel Blessed Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Emotional, Says Paresh Rawal In...

'Felt Like My Guardian Angel Blessed Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Gets Emotional, Says Paresh Rawal In...

Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being...

Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being...

'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled...

'Can There Be A Less False Headline?': Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Media Portal For Claiming She Has Settled...

Nobody Wants This Season 2 On OTT: Kristen Bell & Adam Brody's Popular Series Returns; Here's What...

Nobody Wants This Season 2 On OTT: Kristen Bell & Adam Brody's Popular Series Returns; Here's What...