Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Accused Of Sexual Harassment; Released On Bail After Being Taken Into Custody

Sachin Sanghvi of music composer duo Sachin-Jigar was taken into custody as he was accused of sexual harassment by a 29-year-old woman. An FIR was filed against him in which the complainant reportedly stated that Sachin sexually assaulted her by promising a chance in a music video and marriage. After being taken into custody, the music composer was released on bail. In a statement, his lawyer stated that the allegations against Sachin are baseless.

According to India Today, in a statement, Sachin's lawyer, Aditya Mithe, said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated. There are absolutely no merits to the case."

"My client’s detention by the police was illegal, and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intended to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally," the statement further read.

Till now, Sachin has not yet shared any statement about it, and his Instagram account, @soulfulsachin, has been deactivated. Meanwhile, the Instagram account of the music composer duo, Sachin-Jigar is still active.

Sachin-Jigar Songs

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed songs for many films. They started their career with the movie Life Partner in 2009, and later went on to compose songs for many popular films, like F.A.L.T.U, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Go Goa Gone, Shuddh Desi Romance, Badlapur, Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and others.

Recently, we got to hear their songs in Thamma, which was released on Diwali this year. The songs of the movie, like Tum Mere Na Huye, Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka, and Poison Baby, have become chartbusters.