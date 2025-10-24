 'No Words To Express Our Grief': Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Adman Piyush Pandey's Death
This morning, we woke up with the sad news that adman Piyush Pandey, who had created many memorable ad campaigns, passed away at the age of 70. Many celebrities took to social media to mourn his death, and even Amitabh Bachchan wrote about Pandey's demise in his blog.

Murtuza Iqbal
Big B wrote, "A creative genius .. a most amiable friend, and guide .. has left us .. No words to express our grief .. Piyush Pandey , passed away this morning .. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity .. स्तब्ध ! निशब्द !! प्रथनायें (sic)."

Piyush Pandey and Big B had worked together for the famous polio ad campaign. The megastar had also featured (twice) in the song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, which was written by Pandey.

Piyush Pandey Famous Ads

Piyush had worked on many famous advertisements like the BJP's campaign 'Abki baar Modi sarkar', Fevicol ads, Cadbury Dairy Milk ad campaign 'Kuch Khaas Hai...', and others.

Celebrities Mourn Piyush Pandey's Death

Vivek Agnihotri, who worked with Pandey, wrote, "Kuch khaas tha… When I joined O&M, as a trainee, everyone spoke the Queen’s English. They wanted India to sound like London. And then there was Piyush Pandey, with Rajasthani moustache, sitting in a smoky corner, writing in Hindi, making words smell of mitti and sound like home. He didn’t sell brands. He sold emotions. He made us feel that Har shabd kuch kehta hai. Har insaan kuch kehta hai. That every heart, every story could speak in our own tongue. And yes, you’ll live on in every ad that feels like India, in every line that tastes meetha, meetha. Kuch nahin bahut khaas tha tum mein…. We won’t let you go from our memories, Piyush, kyonki yeh majboot jod hai, itni asaani se tootega nahin. Om Shanti (sic)."

Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey."

Pandey had also featured as an actor in John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri starrer Madras Cafe in 2013.

