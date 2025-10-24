 'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence

'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's closeness is the talk of Bigg Boss 19, with contestants claiming it's fake. Baseer's mother reacted, saying, "Farhana became friends with him… Nehal sat Farhana down and told her, 'He’ll ruin your life.'" She added, "People are taking undue advantage of his innocence…from a game point of view, it’s not good for him to be with anyone."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's closeness is currently the most-talked-about topic inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and among viewers, after several contestants claimed the duo are faking it. Now, Baseer's mother has reacted, stating she doesn’t believe there’s any real love between them and revealing that Baseer has met Nehal only once or twice, as they are just gym friends.

Baseer's mother claimed that Nehal manipulated Farhana Bhatt and that both are taking advantage of her son's innocence. In an interview with Viral Bhayani, Baseer's mother said, "Farhana became friends with him, and it was all light-hearted banter. Nehal didn’t like that and thought, ‘I want to take that place.’ Then Nehal sat Farhana down and told her to stay away from him, saying, ‘He’ll ruin your life.’ Now, you tell me, what kind of relationship can a girl like that have with Baseer? Even the friendship she’s maintaining is part of her game."

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama's Team Slams Malti Chahar For Her 'Kapde Pehenke Baat Karna' Remark
article-image

She said that Baseer is a very good friend, and all the fights with Farhana were planned by Nehal, of which Baseer has no idea. She added that if given the chance to go on the show, she will tell him one-on-one and expose them.

Baseer's mother added, "I’m very upset and feel bad for Baseer. People are taking undue advantage of his innocence. Both Farhana and Nehal are doing wrong by him. Baseer has a very good heart, but from a game point of view, it’s not good for him to be with anyone, not even Nehal."

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Haryana Hikes DA, DR To 58% For Employees, Pensioners
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Centre Trial Shows Low-Cost Carboplatin Boosts Survival In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Fake Spiritual Centre In Mysuru Used For Sex Determination, Female Foetus Termination
Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar Defends Awez Darbar Amid Cheating Allegations By Baseer Ali & Amaal...
article-image

Meanwhile, this week, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama have been nominated for eviction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What A Mind-Blowing...': Allu Arjun Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, Can't Stop Praising...

'What A Mind-Blowing...': Allu Arjun Reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, Can't Stop Praising...

A House of Dynamite Review: Kathryn Bigelow's Film Slowly Detonates Nuclear Dread With Its Ensemble...

A House of Dynamite Review: Kathryn Bigelow's Film Slowly Detonates Nuclear Dread With Its Ensemble...

'Raat Ke 12 Baj Rahe Hai, Mere Paas Koi Nahi Hai': Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor Takes A Dig At...

'Raat Ke 12 Baj Rahe Hai, Mere Paas Koi Nahi Hai': Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor Takes A Dig At...

'Had No Clue What Was Happening...': Sargun Mehta Reveals Husband Ravie Dubey Did NOT Inform Her...

'Had No Clue What Was Happening...': Sargun Mehta Reveals Husband Ravie Dubey Did NOT Inform Her...

Malaika Arora Turns 50! Celebrates With Son Arhaan, Sister Amrita Arora, Farah Khan & Friends: WATCH...

Malaika Arora Turns 50! Celebrates With Son Arhaan, Sister Amrita Arora, Farah Khan & Friends: WATCH...