'I'm Very Upset': Baseer Ali's Mom Claims Nehal Chudasama Manipulated Farhana Bhatt, Says Both Are Taking Advantage Of His Innocence

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's closeness is currently the most-talked-about topic inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and among viewers, after several contestants claimed the duo are faking it. Now, Baseer's mother has reacted, stating she doesn’t believe there’s any real love between them and revealing that Baseer has met Nehal only once or twice, as they are just gym friends.

Baseer's mother claimed that Nehal manipulated Farhana Bhatt and that both are taking advantage of her son's innocence. In an interview with Viral Bhayani, Baseer's mother said, "Farhana became friends with him, and it was all light-hearted banter. Nehal didn’t like that and thought, ‘I want to take that place.’ Then Nehal sat Farhana down and told her to stay away from him, saying, ‘He’ll ruin your life.’ Now, you tell me, what kind of relationship can a girl like that have with Baseer? Even the friendship she’s maintaining is part of her game."

She said that Baseer is a very good friend, and all the fights with Farhana were planned by Nehal, of which Baseer has no idea. She added that if given the chance to go on the show, she will tell him one-on-one and expose them.

Baseer's mother added, "I’m very upset and feel bad for Baseer. People are taking undue advantage of his innocence. Both Farhana and Nehal are doing wrong by him. Baseer has a very good heart, but from a game point of view, it’s not good for him to be with anyone, not even Nehal."

Meanwhile, this week, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Nehal Chudasama have been nominated for eviction.