 Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar Defends Awez Darbar Amid Cheating Allegations By Baseer Ali & Amaal Mallik, Says 'Koi Doodh Ka Dhula Nahi...'
Zaid Darbar has come out in support of his brother Awez Darbar, who is facing allegations from Bigg Boss 19 co-contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar. Sharing on Instagram, Zaid wrote, "Dragging outside topics into the house shows a poor mindset… Koi doodh ka dhula nahi hai. Full support to Awez."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Awez Darbar, currently in Bigg Boss 19, is facing serious allegations from co-contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik, who claimed that he cheated on his long-time girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar despite their 10-year relationship. However, Awez’s brother, Zaid Darbar, has now reacted to the claims and extended his support to him.

Zaid Darbar Defends Awez Dabar Amid Cheating Allegations

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, September 12, Zaid wrote, "Fights are part of the BB game. You gotta raise your voice & prove your point. But sadly, dragging outside topics into the house, a poor mindset. Waise bhi, koi doodh ka dhula nahi hai (You know what I mean).

Further, he added, "BB house is all about judging what's happening inside & saying your piece; that's the game! As a brother & a viewer, full support to Awez. He stood tall for himself. Accha hai main nahi hoon andar. Who knows, knows!"

Photo Via Instagram story/@zaiddarbar

What Amaal Mallik & Baseer Ali Said

The conversation started when Baseer was heard telling Amaal and Zeeshan Qadri that, in the outside world, Awez always needs two girls around him. He added, "Ye ladki ke paas jaata hai, woh ladki ke paas jaata hai, tab tak main aagaya gym ke paas. Aur gym ke paas se maine bola, ke bahar tu apni Girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke saath goad mein letata hai. Mereko toh kisse pure sab pata hai, bolun tereko tu kisko goad mein lete ke aaya hai tab woh hill gaya."

Further, Amaal agreed with Baseer, claiming that he has around 15–16 common friends with Awez. He pointed out that Awez had been in a ‘serious’ relationship with Nagma for almost 10 years and even proposed to her inside the Bigg Boss house, yet he still keeps sliding into DMs. "Kisi ko hurt nahi karna hai, par harr din kisi na kisi ko, DM par chalu hai," said the singer.

This came after Baseer and Awez got into a heated argument during a task, where the actor threatened to expose Awez’s real face, hinting at the DMs he allegedly sends to girls.

He further claimed that he knew all the 'stories' about Awez’s personal life. In response, Awez accused Baseer of creating fake romantic angles with girls.

