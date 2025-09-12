 Bigg Boss 19: 'Such A Shameless'; Netizens Slam Nehal Chudasama For Claiming That Amaal Mallik Touched Her Inappropriately During Task
On Thursday, during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama started crying and claimed that Amaal Mallik touched her inappropriately. Nehal's behaviour has not gone down well with netizens, and they are slamming her for falsely creating a negative narrative against Amaal and playing the 'woman card'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
On Thursday, during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 19, Nehal Chudasama started crying and claimed that Amaal Mallik touched her inappropriately. After she started crying, Amaal felt bad, and he apologised to her multiple times. Later, even the music composer started crying. While the other contestants were supporting Amaal, claiming he hadn't done anything wrong, Farhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali were trying to console Neha.

Well, Nehal's behaviour has not gone down well with netizens, and they are slamming her for falsely creating a negative narrative against Amaal and playing the 'woman card'.

A netizen tweeted, "Bro literally did nothing, but #NehalChudasama started crying and accused him of misconduct. Amaal was not at fault at all, but still apologized multiple times. Playing the women/victim card like it’s a strategy (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "See how liar #NehalChudasama is the one doing wrong touch to #AmaalMallik in the second clip… And still has the audacity to blame him like it’s his fault. Such shameless hypocrisy. 🚩 I seriously wish she gets evicted soon (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#AmaalMallik is upset as #NehalChudasama assused him of molesting her during task, whereas in reality #NehalChudasama molested & harassed #AmaalMallik in the task. Shame on u @BiggBoss team that you are allowing Nehal to indulge in character assassination (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Now, it will be interesting to see whether during the Weekend Ka Vaar this issue between Neha and Amaal will be discussed or not.

Reportedly, Salman Khan, who is busy with the shooting of Battle of Galwan, won't be seen hosting the show this weekend. Instead of him, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi will be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar.

