 Bigg Boss 19: Singer Amaal Mallik Reveals Big Bollywood Stars Removed Him From Films, Says '20-20 Calls Karke Nikaala Hai...' —VIDEO
Singer Amaal Mallik, currently on Bigg Boss 19, opened up about his challenging Bollywood journey, revealing how his honesty often worked against him, with big stars and producers trying to block his work. Speaking to contestants in the latest episode, he said, "Pehli baar mujhe is show mein aake bura lag raha hai… 20-20 calls karke bade actors-producers ne pictures se nikaala hai."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Singer Amaal Mallik, currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, opened up about the tough side of his journey in Bollywood, revealing how his honesty and straightforward nature often worked against him, with several big Bollywood stars and producers attempting to block him from films and prevent him from singing in movies.

Amaal Mallik Reveals Big Stars Removed Him From Films

While speaking to the contestants after the nominations task, Amaal said, "Pehli baar mujhe is show mein aake bura lag raha hai... because I have been told to be a certain way... bade aaye bade gaye. Bohot bola, kahaan hai ki khatam kar denge tumhe... Dekhte hain kahan tak chaloge is industry mein... 20-20 calls karke bade bade bade actors producers ne pictures se nikaala hai, yahin khada hoon... kal phir hit dunga, phir aayenge Bhai gaana de do. Industry waisi hai."

Amaal Mallik Denies Father Daboo Malik Composed His Songs

Later, while speaking to Tanya Mittal, Amaal shared an incident about a relative who allegedly spread rumours that his father, Daboo Malik, composed all the songs attributed to him. He clarified that these were just rumours and affirmed that he himself composed all his songs

Alongside Amaal Mallik, contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Bob, Farhana Bhat, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Kunickaa Sadanand, among others, are competing for the trophy.

