Amaal Mallik Reveals Shraddha Kapoor Was His 'Crush': 'School Mein Dentures Pehen Ke Aati Thi, Meri Senior Thi'

Music composer Amaal Mallik, currently seen in Bigg Boss 19, admitted that he had a crush on Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. Speaking about his fond memories, Amaal revealed that Shraddha was his senior in school and her simplicity and genuineness made her stand out.

A video from Bigg Boss 19 house has surfaced on social media platforms in which Amaal is seen praising the actress.

While interacting with Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nagma Mirajkar and other housemates, Amaal said, "Shraddha school mein bhi dentures pehen ke aati thi, meri senior thi. Meri school ki crush thi aur insaan bhi itni sweetheart. Poore internet pe sabse asli following uss ladki ki hai, bina kuch kiye. Na koi nakli followers na kuch.

The music composer praised Shraddha's popularity, pointing out that her massive Instagram following is purely organic and a reflection of her authenticity. He further lauded her career, recalling how Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 changed the trajectory of her stardom, cementing her as one of the top actresses in Bollywood.

Amaal also talked about her appearance in Stree 2, mentioning a scene which received applause in theatres. "Uska ek scene hai where she arrives and the hair, choti se maarti hai sabko… taaliyan hai theatres main," he said.

Take a look at his video here:

Shraddha, who enjoys a strong fanbase across the country, is admired for both her onscreen performances and her down-to-earth persona.

On the other hand, Amaal, known for hit tracks like Jab Tak, Kar Gayi Chull, and Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, is currently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. He is being loved by the audience.

On Monday's episode, during his conversation with co-contestant Zeishan Quadri, Amaal admitted that he was going through a 'serious' break-up back then. He said, "Maine ek post daali thi, internet pe bahut viral ho gaya tha. Main depression mein tha. Maine apne family se ties cut off kar diye the. Shayad issliye inhone yahan bula liya. Bahut news ho gayi thi. Ek identity crisis mehsoos honi lag gayi thi."

He revealed that on the day he put up the post, he had a huge argument with his mother. That is why he wrote that he has no connection with anyone and that whatever he says on Twitter or elsewhere is solely his opinion, so people should not drag his family into it