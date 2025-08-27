'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hai': Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Divorce Rumours - Watch Video

Govinda / Sunita Ahuja: Varinder Chawla

The rumours about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja getting divorced have been doing the rounds for the past few months. Recently, a report claimed that when Sunita had filed for divorce a few months ago, she had accused Govinda of cheating and adultery. However, the two shut down divorce rumours as they celebrated the Ganpati festival together. Sunita also spoke to the media about the divorce rumours

She said, "Aaj media ke mou mein thappad nahi padi hai kya humko saath mein dekhke? Itna close close, agar kuch hota toh hum itna nazdik hote? Hamari dooriyan hote. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta, upar se koi bhi aajaye, chahe bhagwan aajaye ya shaitaan hie aajaye, koi nahi alag kar sakta. (Isn't it a slap on the face of the media to see us together? If something had happened, then we would have been so close? There would have been distance between us. No one can separate us, no matter who comes, whether it is god or the devil, no one can separate us)."

#WATCH | Mumbai | Denying rumours of filing for divorce from husband actor Govinda, Sunita Ahuja says, "If something had happened, then we would have been so close today. There would have been a distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God comes from above... My… pic.twitter.com/Aj5NmlbGNV — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Sunita further added, "Woh ek picture thi na Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, mera Govinda sirf mera hie hai aur kisika nahi hai. Jab tak hum mou naa khole, please koi bhi chiz pe aap log naa bole (There was a film Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, so Govinda is only mine and no one else. So, till the time we don't say anything, please you guys don't speak about it)."

Govinda's manager had confirmed that the actor and Sunita had filed for divorce. But, later they decided to solve issues between them and are now together. Even their daughter, Tina Ahuja, had denied the divorce rumours.