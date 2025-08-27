Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours, Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Mumbai—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours had resurfaced recently, with several reports claiming that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. However, the duo has now put these rumours to rest after making a joint appearance on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together

On Wednesday, August 27, Govinda and Sunita stepped out in the city to celebrate the occasion together. The duo posed for the paparazzi, clicked pictures with the Ganpati idol, and greeted the paps with folded hands, expressing their gratitude.

Check out the video:

Tina Ahuja Reacts To Govinda & Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Rumours

Govinda and Sunita's daughter, Tina Ahuja, reacted to the rumours of their divorce, stating that she feels 'blessed' to have such a beautiful family. She told Hindustan Times, "It's all rumours. I don't pay attention to these rumours."

She added, "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.

Govinda's Manager Defended Actor Amid Cheating Allegations

Reacting to Sunita's accusations, after she filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds.

Shashi told Hindustan Times, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain. I have worked closely with him aur woh insan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniya hai jinn par dono miya biwi- sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hai."

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987.