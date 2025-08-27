 Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours, Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Mumbai—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGovinda & Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours, Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Mumbai—VIDEO

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours, Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In Mumbai—VIDEO

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja put divorce rumours to rest after they stepped out together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesda. The couple, who recently made headlines after reports claimed Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024 citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion, posed for paparazzi, clicked pictures with the Ganpati idol, and greeted paps warmly.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours had resurfaced recently, with several reports claiming that Sunita had filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion. However, the duo has now put these rumours to rest after making a joint appearance on the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together

On Wednesday, August 27, Govinda and Sunita stepped out in the city to celebrate the occasion together. The duo posed for the paparazzi, clicked pictures with the Ganpati idol, and greeted the paps with folded hands, expressing their gratitude.

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
'Don't Fall Prey...': Ekta Kapoor Warns Actors About Fake Casting Directors Claiming To Be Working With Balaji Motion Pictures
'Don't Fall Prey...': Ekta Kapoor Warns Actors About Fake Casting Directors Claiming To Be Working With Balaji Motion Pictures
Maharashtra: Jalna Doctor Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Scam Involving Fake Trading App And WhatsApp Investment Fraud
Maharashtra: Jalna Doctor Duped Of ₹1.26 Crore In Online Scam Involving Fake Trading App And WhatsApp Investment Fraud
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Exposes Late-Night Work By Dapoli Municipal Council Pothole Repairs In Attempt To Avoid Public Scrutiny
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Exposes Late-Night Work By Dapoli Municipal Council Pothole Repairs In Attempt To Avoid Public Scrutiny
‘Hyanchya Kaay Baapanchi Jagaah..': Devotees Left Waiting With Ganpati Idol As Society Gates Remain Shut In Mumbai; Video
‘Hyanchya Kaay Baapanchi Jagaah..': Devotees Left Waiting With Ganpati Idol As Society Gates Remain Shut In Mumbai; Video
Read Also
Sunita Ahuja Says 'Govinda Ko Meri Tarah Koi Pyaar Nahi Kar Sakta, Koi Samajh Nahi Sakta' Amid...
article-image

Tina Ahuja Reacts To Govinda & Sunita Ahuja’s Divorce Rumours

Govinda and Sunita's daughter, Tina Ahuja, reacted to the rumours of their divorce, stating that she feels 'blessed' to have such a beautiful family. She told Hindustan Times, "It's all rumours. I don't pay attention to these rumours."

She added, "I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones.

Read Also
Tina Ahuja Reveals Doing Crash Diets After Govinda Told Her 'Mote Unhealthy Ache Nahi Lagte': 'Used...
article-image

Govinda's Manager Defended Actor Amid Cheating Allegations

Reacting to Sunita's accusations, after she filed for divorce under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds.

Shashi told Hindustan Times, "Govinda jaisa insaan kisi par haath nahin utha sakta, chilla nahin sakta toh yeh cruelty jaise claims aa kaha se rahe hain. I have worked closely with him aur woh insan bilkul aisa nahin hai jaisi image unki ab banai jaa rahi hai. Yeh sab mudde past ki kahaniya hai jinn par dono miya biwi- sath mein kaam bhi kar rahe hai."

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot on March 11, 1987.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Oberoi Reveals Why He Never Used Cousin Vivek Oberoi's Name To Get Work In Bollywood: 'Our...

Akshay Oberoi Reveals Why He Never Used Cousin Vivek Oberoi's Name To Get Work In Bollywood: 'Our...

'Don't Fall Prey...': Ekta Kapoor Warns Actors About Fake Casting Directors Claiming To Be Working...

'Don't Fall Prey...': Ekta Kapoor Warns Actors About Fake Casting Directors Claiming To Be Working...

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours, Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In...

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja Shut Down Divorce Rumours, Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together In...

Vash Level 2 X (Twitter) Review: From 'F*cking Crazy Experience' To 'Half Baked', Janki Bodiwala...

Vash Level 2 X (Twitter) Review: From 'F*cking Crazy Experience' To 'Half Baked', Janki Bodiwala...

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt...

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation To Expand Farmer Cup Across Maharashtra With State Govt...