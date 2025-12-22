James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide In Los Angeles, Wife Jamie McPhee's Recent Post On Mental Illness Goes Viral After His Death

James Ransone |

Actor James Ransone, known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two, passed away by suicide at the age of 46 on Friday, December 19, in Los Angeles, as confirmed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Some of his recent TV credits include SEAL Team, Poker Face, 50 States of Fright, and The First. Ransone was also seen in Sean Baker’s 2015 breakout film, Tangerine

James Ransone Dies At 46 By Suicide

The report stated that the manner of death was suicide by hanging. Police had responded to a call at a residence and completed a death investigation report; however, no foul play was suspected.

Following James Ransone’s tragic death, his wife Jamie McPhee’s social media post went viral. Just days before his passing, she had launched a fundraiser on her profile in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), as reported by Hindustan Times.

James Ransone On His Struggles With Heroin Addiction

Earlier, at the age of 27, the actor reportedly struggled with a heroin addiction and accumulated a debt of $30,000; however, he later became sober. Ransone had said he got sober in 2006 and remained so thereafter.

James Ransone Sexually Abused By His Tutor

In 2021, Ransone revealed that he was a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, stating he had been abused by his math tutor in 1992. He made the disclosure in an Instagram post addressed to the alleged abuser, former tutor Timothy Rualo.

Ransone reported the allegations to Baltimore County police in 2020, but authorities declined to pursue charges following an investigation. The Baltimore County School System was informed and acknowledged receiving a 'concern,' though it did not specify any actions taken.

James Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and his two kids.