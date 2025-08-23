Sunita Ahuja Says 'Govinda Ko Meri Tarah Koi Pyaar Nahi Kar Sakta, Koi Samajh Nahi Sakta' Amid Cheating & Divorce Reports

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently opened up about her bond with him and stated that no one can love him the way she does. This comes amid reports of their divorce. For those unversed, it has been reported that Sunita filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024 and that she accused the actor of 'cheating' and 'cruelty'.

According to Hauterrfly, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce.

Sunita opens up about her bond with Govinda

Now, in an interview with Eat Travel Repeat, Sunita also admitted that she misses the superstar version of Govinda from the 1990s.

"Mere jitna Govinda ko koi nahi jaanega, aur kabhi zindagi mein nahi jaanega koi. Woh, mere jaisa Govinda ko koi nahi pyaar kar sakta hai, naa koi usko itna samajh sakta hai," Sunita said.

When asked which version of Govinda she liked more, Sunita stated that she misses the superstar of the '90s. With a playful appeal, she said, "Purana Govinda, vapas aa jaa yaar. Mera Chi Chi, tu aaja vapas … Chi Chi, aaja mere paas."

A report in Hauterrfly stated that since June, Govinda and Sunita have been trying to resolve their issues through court-mandated counselling. While the actor's wife has been appearing in court in person, Govinda has been absent. At the time of filing this report, it was unclear whether he has been attending the counselling sessions virtually.

Earlier, Sunita reacted to divorce rumours with Govinda. She told ABP, "Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge." Further, she added, "Jab tak aap mere ya Govinda ke muh se kuch na sun lo toh aap yeh mat socho kya hai kya nahi hai."

In February 2025, Govinda's lawyer, who was also the actor's family friend, had told India Today that Sunita had filed for divorce about six months ago, but the couple later resolved their differences and are now back together. The lawyer clearly stated that they are not getting divorced. He also said that they stay together.

Govinda has not reacted to the reports yet.