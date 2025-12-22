 Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBattle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report

Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report

Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The release date of the film is not yet announced, but according to a report, the teaser of the movie will be out on Salman's 60th birthday, December 27, 2025. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Battle Of Galwan | Instagram

Salman Khan was seen this year in Sikandar, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Next year, he has Battle of Galwan lined up, and while the release date of the film is not yet announced, reportedly, the teaser of the movie will be released on Salman's 60th birthday, December 27, 2025.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It’ll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up.”

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia...
article-image

The source added, “Before the teaser is out, the makers will be dropping one or two posters of Battle Of Galwan as well. It should be out either on December 25 or December 26, and it’ll be followed by the launch of the teaser.”

Battle Of Galwan Cast

FPJ Shorts
Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report
Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report
India–New Zealand FTA Announced, Here’s What Will Get Cheaper & Who Will Benefit?
India–New Zealand FTA Announced, Here’s What Will Get Cheaper & Who Will Benefit?
Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids | Video
Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids | Video
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif To Host Pak U19 Team After Asia Cup 2025 Success
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif To Host Pak U19 Team After Asia Cup 2025 Success

Apart from Salman, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. We will get to see the jodi of Salman and Chitrangada on the big screens for the first time, and the audience is excited to watch their fresh pairing.

Read Also
Salman Khan Flaunts Clean-Shaven Look As He Returns To Mumbai After Battle Of Galwan Shoot In...
article-image

The film also stars Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report

Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Will It Be Ajay Devgn Starrer Vs Shah Rukh Khan's King At The Box Office?

Drishyam 3 Release Date: Will It Be Ajay Devgn Starrer Vs Shah Rukh Khan's King At The Box Office?

'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore...

'If You Can't Love Us, Don't Harass Us': Singer Kumar Sanu's Ex-Wife Rita SHOCKED By His ₹50 Crore...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh Starrer Collects ₹ 555 Crore, Beats Shah...

James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are...

James Ransone Death: Actor's Wife Jamie McPhee Pens Emotional Note After His Suicide, Says 'We Are...