Battle Of Galwan Teaser To Be Out On Salman Khan's 60TH Birthday: Report

Battle Of Galwan | Instagram

Salman Khan was seen this year in Sikandar, which failed to make a mark at the box office. Next year, he has Battle of Galwan lined up, and while the release date of the film is not yet announced, reportedly, the teaser of the movie will be released on Salman's 60th birthday, December 27, 2025.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It’ll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up.”

The source added, “Before the teaser is out, the makers will be dropping one or two posters of Battle Of Galwan as well. It should be out either on December 25 or December 26, and it’ll be followed by the launch of the teaser.”

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Apart from Salman, Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. We will get to see the jodi of Salman and Chitrangada on the big screens for the first time, and the audience is excited to watch their fresh pairing.

The film also stars Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj in pivotal roles.