 Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia Clarifies
A couple of days ago, director Apoorva Lakhia shared a picture from a set in which he was seen standing with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Soon, netizens started speculating that Big B has a cameo in Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, which is directed by Lakhia. However, the filmmaker has clarified that Amitabh Bachchan is not a part of his film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
While talking to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, "No. He was shooting for a commercial in the opposite studio, so I went to meet him and said hello."

Lakhia had shared the picture with Big B and captioned it as, "Guess what he is telling me? #legendonsettoday (sic)."

Fans of Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were super excited to watch them together on the big screens again. However, we are sure that they will be quite sad to know the megastar doesn't have a cameo in Battle of Galwan.

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Battle of Galwan also stars Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. We will get to watch the fresh pairing of Chitrangda and Salman on the big screens.

The movie also features Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, even Govinda will be seen in the film. A few days ago, when Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja came on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman had stated that he is going to work with his Partner co-star soon.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Battle Of Galwan is slated to release next year, but the exact release date is not yet announced. However, reportedly, the movie won't be released on Eid 2026.

We are sure fans of Salman are eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screens again. His last release Sikandar had failed to impress the critics and the audience.

