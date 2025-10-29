Amitabh Bachchan Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan Starrer Battle Of Galwan?

Instagram

Salman Khan starrer Battle Of Galwan is one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The film is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and the filmmaker keeps sharing glimpses from the sets. On Wednesday, Lakhia, on his Instagram story, shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of the movie. He wrote, "Guess what he is telling me? #legendonsettoday (sic)."

Check out the post below...

Netizens Wonder If Amitabh Bachchan Is Starring In Battle Of Galwan

A netizen tweeted, "IS IT HAPPENING FOR REAL ?! Are we actually getting Salman khan x Amitabh Bachchan back together after so long.. this is gonna be huge if true (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Anyone who had doubts after seeing this photo is now convinced that Amitabh Bachchan has joined the shooting of MegaStar Salman Khan's film Battle of Galwan (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Latest Instagram Story of #ApoorvaLakhia 🔥💥 So, It's Almost Confirm that @SrBachchan is a Part of #BattleOfGalwan 🤩🔥 Super Excited to see SALMAN KHAN + GOVINDA + AMITABH BACHCHAN (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

IS IT HAPPENING FOR REAL ?!



Are we actually getting Salman khan x Amitabh Bachchan back together after so long.. this is gonna be huge if true ! 🔥 #BattleOfGalwan pic.twitter.com/vk7GzjJyX7 — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) October 29, 2025

🚨Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan rumoured to be joining Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.#AmitabhBachchan #SalmanKhan #BattleofGalwan pic.twitter.com/j0Nc3G05k6 — Thepublicspeaker1 (@ShubhamSin55766) October 29, 2025

Latest Instagram Story of #ApoorvaLakhia 🔥💥



So, It's Almost Confirm that @SrBachchan is a Part of #BattleOfGalwan 🤩🔥



Super Excited to see SALMAN KHAN + GOVINDA + AMITABH BACHCHAN 🤯🥵#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/LjUC3gwYYl — Being Saket (@saketbhar24) October 29, 2025

Battle Of Galwan Cast

Battle Of Ganwal stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. The movie also features Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, Vipin Bhardwaj, Abhishree Sen, Nirbhay Chaudhary, Siddharth Mooley, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, even Govinda will be seen in the film. A few days ago, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had come on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar, and Salman had stated that he is going to work with his Partner co-star soon.

Battle Of Galwan Release Date

Battle Of Galwan is slated to release next year, but the exact release date is not yet announced. However, reportedly, the movie won't be released on Eid 2026.