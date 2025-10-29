Punjabi Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh Gets Threat From Khalistani Outfit Sikhs For Justice For Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet: Reports

Punjabi Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh Gets Threat From Khalistani Outfit Sikhs For Justice For Touching Amitabh Bachchan's Feet | X

New Delhi: Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a designated Khalistan terror group, on Wednesday, October 29, issued a threat against Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh for touching the feet of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, claimed media reports. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to shut down Dosanjh's show in Australia on November 1.

Notably, the Punjabi singer-actor touched Bachchan's feet during an episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The show's episode featuring Dosanjh will be aired on October 31.

The SFJ, in a statement, said that the Punjabi actor-singer "insulted every victim" of the 1984 anti0Sikh riots in Delhi by touching Bachchan's feet, reported NDTV.

The SFJ alleged that the Bollywood actor had incited crowd by raising genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon (Blood for Blood)'. As per the Khalistani outfit, Bachchan's 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' call unleashed violence in which over "30,000 Sikh men, women, and children were killed across India."

"By touching feet of Bachchan the man whose words orchestrated Genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide," Pannun said, as quoted by the media house.

However, Dosanjh has not yet issued any statement on SFJ's threat.

For the unversed, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was killed on October 31, 1984 and the Anti-Sikh riots started on November 1 that year. The Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar declared November 1 as "Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day."

As per the government data, around 2,800 Sikhs were killed in Delhi and more than 3,300 across India after Gandhi's death.