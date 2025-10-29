 'Entire Kharge Family Is Anti-Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
"I think the Congress party should raise its voice against this, and the Congress party should make him understand what Assam's culture is, what the power of the youths of Assam is. The Congress party should take the responsibility of making him understand the history of Assam," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma (L) & Congress Leader Priyank Kharge (R) |

Nagaon: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the entire family of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is "anti-Assam" while recalling their remarks on legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

"His (Priyank Kharge) father, Mallikarjun Kharge, had made a very shameful statement even when Dr Bhupen Hazarika was conferred the Bharat Ratna. The entire Kharge family is anti-Assam," Assam Chief Minister told the media at Kaliabor in Nagaon district on Tuesday.

The Assam Chief Minister further stated that the Congress chief had insulted Bhupen Hazarika, and the son had insulted the youths of Assam.

"I think the Congress party should raise its voice against this, and the Congress party should make him understand what Assam's culture is, what the power of the youths of Assam is. The Congress party should take the responsibility of making him understand the history of Assam," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Back in 2019, when the Narendra Modi-led government conferred Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika, Mallikarjun Kharge had questioned the decision, demanding the honour for Shivakumara Swami, an iconic Lingayat seer.

Also, Priyank Kharge sparked controversy with remarks questioning the decision to set up semiconductor industries in Assam and Gujarat instead of Bengaluru, asking, "What is there in Gujarat and Assam? Is there talent there?"

His comments, made on Sunday, have drawn sharp backlash from political opponents, who accused him of insulting other states.

On the other hand, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "Serial Assam Abuser Kharge Senior and Junior keep mocking Assam's culture while spineless cowards in @INCAssam keep swallowing these insults. Even Cong allies in Assam have shown some courage to push back, but what can you expect from Paaijaan?"

"What the hell do you mean, Thank You? Listen @PriyankKharge - you have ZERO role in the training of our youth in Tata facilities nationwide. All you and your dad have done is abuse and mock Assam's culture and icons. Don't worry, in 2026, Cong will pay for all of this," Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika wrote on X in another post.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday ceremonially launched the distribution of cheques to 32,482 members of women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at Kaliabor LAC in Nagaon district.

The Chief Minister said that Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan was launched to strengthen further the organised force of 40 lakh women connected to four lakh SHGs, enabling them to contribute both socially and economically towards building a self-reliant Assam.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

