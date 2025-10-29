Bihar Elections 2025: ‘Narendra Modi Is PM, Nitish Kumar CM,’ says Amit Shah In Strong ‘No Seat Vacant’ Message At Poll Rally – VIDEO

HM Amit Shah | Ani

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said during a poll rally in Bihar that there was “no seat vacant" in politics, asserting that Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister, while Narendra Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister.

“CM ya PM koi seat khali nahi hai, yahan Nitish Kumar hain, wahan PM Modi hain," Shah said addressing a public meeting.

While addressing the rally, Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enhanced Bihar’s image by conferring the Bharat Ratna on former chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

“When the Pahalgam attack happened, Prime Minister Modi carried out Operation Sindoor," Shah said adding that the Centre had also banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested its members.

Shah also urged the voters to ensure a clean sweep for the NDA in the Bihar Assembly polls.

“We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji wants to make his son the Chief Minister, and Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its 32-page joint manifesto for the Bihar assembly elections, "Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran".

The manifesto promises that The Waqf Amendment Bill will be put on hold and the management of Waqf properties will be made more welfare-oriented and beneficial by making them transparent. The management of Buddhist temples located in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to the people of the Buddhist community.

The manifesto states that farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated.